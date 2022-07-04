Rovman Powell blitz takes West Indies to 193/5

In-form Rovman Powell's scintillating hitting has powered the West Indies to 193 for five in 20 overs. Opener Brandon King played the role of an anchor as he scored 57 off 43 at the top of the order. Bangladesh hemorrhaged to many runs at the death. The last five overs of the innings yielded 74 runs.

Bangladesh, especially the spinners, kept the West Indies quiet in the middle overs and at the 13-over mark, the hosts were 100 for three. But the 16th over of the innings shifted the momentum towards the West Indies as Rovman hit Shakib Al Hasan for three sixes and a four. Taskin Ahmed too conceded 21 in the next over and after a couple of quiet overs, the hosts gave a strong finish by smashing 17 off the final over bowled by Shoriful Islam.

Powell, who reached his fifty off just 20 balls, remained unbeaten on 61 off 28. Skipper Nicholas Pooran scored 34 off 30. All the bowlers apart from Mahedi Hasan and Mosaddek Hossain went for more than nine-an-over. Shoriful picked up two wickets while Shakib, Mahedi and Mosaddek took one each.