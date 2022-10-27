Rossouw ton rolls over Bangladesh bowlers as South Africa score 205

South Africa end on 205 but the last 5 overs have produced just 29.

A combination of good bowling from Hasan Mahmud and Shakib and the pitch slowing down has sparked a comeback from Bangladesh.

But the first 15 overs of carnage should be enough for South Africa to win this game.

Rilee Rossouw was his brutal self - notching up consecutive hundreds in T20I innings; only the second batter to do so, the first is a surprise!

Quinton de Kock played second fiddle and even that was scored at some pace.

That partnership knocked the stuffing out of the Bangladesh bowlers who were carted all around. Sixes just flew everywhere and Bangladesh were rattled by that onslaught.

"It was good to watch, knowing Rilee (Rossouw), he's done it for quite a while now. It's good to have him back on our side. He walked in and gave us some impetus, it was a treat to watch. It's a good wicket, the bowlers need to harness their energies and I think they will do well. We'd have taken this score at the start, we did lose our way a bit, but happy with the final total," Quinton de Kock said in the post-innings chat.

For Bangladesh, skipper Shakib bagged a brace for 33 off his 3 overs. Taskin, Hasan Mahmud, and Afif picked up a wicket each.

South Africa will be hoping to get the 5 overs in quickly.

10:52 am

Rilee Rossouw reached his second and consecutive hundred in T20I cricket, the first of this World Cup.

Emotional celebrations from the southpaw as he sinks to his knees and takes it all in. A tear or two was spotted, this means so much to him.

South Africa are 189/3 after 17 overs and eyeing something above 220 from here.

10:40 am

Afif Hossain finally broke the partnership of Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw but the harm has already been done.

He sends back de Cock after the duo built the highest-ever partnership (168) in T20 World Cup history.

De Cock bagged 63 off 38 balls before departing.

Rossouw is eyeing his second T20I hundred, batting on 97.

South Africa are 176/2 after 15 overs.

10:20 am

Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw are cruising at the moment for the Proteas.

South Africa are 112 for the loss of only 1 wicket after 11 overs.

Rossouw reached his fifty in 30 balls while de Cock is batting on 37.

Shakib conceded 21 runs in his first over.

Mustafiz is bowling well but has been unable to break the partnership.

9:35 am

Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw are on a roll after the early loss of Bavuma. But the rain came in and interrupted the play in the sixth over.

They have already bagged an unbeaten 58-run partnership.

Taskin Ahmed's 21-run over initially helped them to break the loose before the duo struck a flurry of boundaries off the next few overs from Hasan Mahmud and Mehidy Miraz.

South Africa are now 60/1 in 5.3 overs. Rossouw is batting on 35 off 17 deliveries while de Kock bagged 21 off 12.

9:09 am

Taskin Ahmed again gave Bangladesh a flying start, just like the first match.

He sent South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma back to the pavilion in the very first over for 2.

South Africa are 2/1 after the first over.

8:45 am

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and invited Bangladesh to field first in the Super 12 clash in Sydney.

Both teams are playing with a change. Mehidy Hasan Miraz replaces Yasir Ali in the Tigers' playing XI while Tabraiz Shamsi comes in for Lungi Ngidi in Proteas' XI.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan said they would have opted to bat first had he won the toss as well. But he mentioned the team doesn't mind chasing as rain is supposed to play its part throughout the game.

"We would have batted first. We don't mind chasing because there is some forecast of rain, We have gone in with one more spinner as it will be different from Hobart," said Shakib at the toss.

"We can improve in all departments. It is all about expressing yourself today. We will have to play good cricket over a period of 40 overs to win against a quality side like SA," he added.

Bangladesh won their first Super 12 match by 9 runs against the Netherlands while South Africa's match was called off due to persistent rain.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi