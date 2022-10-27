Rossouw, bowlers blow Bangladesh away

Sports

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 01:01 pm

Related News

Rossouw, bowlers blow Bangladesh away

Much of Bangladesh’s good work from their victory over the Netherlands is undone with the loss, given their net run rate took a huge hit following the disappointing performance.

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 01:01 pm
Rossouw, bowlers blow Bangladesh away

A stunning century from Rilee Rossouw helped South Africa to a resounding 105-run victory over Bangladesh in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match in Sydney on Thursday.

Rilee Rossouw was in an aggressive mood against Bangladesh and his second T20I century helped South Africa post a big total of 205/5 at the SCG.

While it was the biggest team total achieved so far at the T20 World Cup 2022, Rossouw's knock also broke a handful of individual records on a day where the left-hander was in scintillating touch.

Rossouw became the first South Africa player to score a century at a T20 World Cup and his innings of 109 was the fifth largest in the history of the event.

Rossouw was in devastating form as he hit seven fours and a whopping eight massive sixes and his 163-run partnership with Quinton de Kock was the catalyst for South Africa's huge score.

De Kock's innings was slow and steady in comparison, but the South Africa opener looked in excellent touch too as he added 63 from just 38 deliveries to continue his fast start to the tournament.

If Rossouw and de Kock can continue this kind of form then South Africa are going to prove a force to be reckoned with in Australia.

Speedster Anrich Nortje picked up two Bangladesh wickets in his first over and bowled with supreme pace to finish with career-best figures of 4/10.

Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (3/20) collected his own three-wicket haul, while pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada (1/24) managed just one wicket from three decent overs.

Rabada did play his part though with a superb piece of fielding late in proceedings as he threw down the stumps from close range to dismiss Hasan Mahmud.

Not much went right for the Asian side, with only Mustafizur Rahman (0/25) able to keep South Africa's scoring rate down and then Litton Das (34) the sole batter to make any impression during the chase.

Much of Bangladesh's good work from their victory over the Netherlands is undone with the loss, given their net run rate took a huge hit following the disappointing performance.

The good news is they are still in the mix for a semi-final berth, but would likely need to win their remaining three matches - against Zimbabwe, India and Pakistan - to have any chance of progressing.

Cricket / T20 World Cup

BD vs SA / T20 World Cup 2022 / Rilee Rossouw / Anrich Nortje / Bangladesh Cricket Team / South Africa Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: Workers in this recently taken photo are seen sitting around without work during loadshedding at a factory at the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Lights out: How loadshedding upended the life of small entrepreneurs outside the capital

5h | Panorama
The problem is not that we use plastic, the problem is what we do after it has served its purpose. A circular economy can potentially reduce plastic waste. Pictured is a boy who collects plastic bottles for the dumping station in Khilkhet, Dhaka. Photo: Sohel Ahmed

A push for sustainability: Time to make linear supply chains circular

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

1d | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

15h | Videos
Where is the country's book market heading?

Where is the country's book market heading?

15h | Videos
Russia sending more troops to Kherson

Russia sending more troops to Kherson

15h | Videos
Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

3
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question