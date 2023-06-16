Root ton revives England before Stokes declares in opening day of 1st Ashes Test

Sports

AFP
16 June, 2023, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2023, 11:56 pm

Related News

Root ton revives England before Stokes declares in opening day of 1st Ashes Test

England have won 11 of their last 13 Tests, with an aggressive approach, dubbed 'Bazball' in reference to coach Brendon McCullum's nickname, exemplified by the aggressive run-scoring that was a hallmark of Bairstow's innings.

AFP
16 June, 2023, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2023, 11:56 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Joe Root ended his Ashes century-drought as England made 393-8 before skipper Ben Stokes's bold declaration on the opening day of the first Test against Australia at Edgbaston on Friday.

England were in danger of squandering the advantage of winning the toss on a good pitch as they fell to 176-5 after losing two wickets in quick succession.

But former England captain Root was 118 not out -- the 32-year-old's first Ashes hundred in eight years and 17 Tests -- when Stokes called a halt to give his side 20 minutes in the field against Australia before stumps.

In the corresponding Ashes campaign four years ago, Australia opener David Warner averaged a meagre 9.50 in 10 innings and was dismissed seven times by veteran England bowler Stuart Broad.

But despite Broad taking the new ball on Friday, Warner survived to be eight not out in a total of 14-0 at stumps.

Earlier, Root received excellent support from Yorkshire team-mate Jonny Bairstow, who made a run-a-ball 78 during a sixth-wicket partnership of 121.

Australia's Nathan Lyon was taunted by sections of a capacity 25,000 crowd.

But he still took 4-149 as he moved to within nine wickets of 500 in Tests after bowling 29 overs -- an unusually high number for an off-spinner on the first day of a Test.

England have won 11 of their last 13 Tests, with an aggressive approach, dubbed 'Bazball' in reference to coach Brendon McCullum's nickname, exemplified by the aggressive run-scoring that was a hallmark of Bairstow's innings.

They signalled their intentions from Friday's first ball, with Zak Crawley driving Australia captain Pat Cummins through the covers for four in elegant fashion.

Recently crowned World Test champions Australia, however, hit back when Ben Duckett (12) was caught behind off recalled paceman Josh Hazlewood.

And Crawley fell for 61 off what became the last ball of the session, when paceman Scott Boland produced a superb delivery that leapt off a length and brushed the glove, with England 124-3 at lunch.

Harry Brook was out for 32 in bizarre fashion when he shouldered arms to Lyon, with the ball looping off the thigh pad and spinning into the stumps after Brook had lost sight of it.

Stokes then lasted just eight balls, caught behind on the drive off Hazlewood.

Australia thought they had the prized wicket of Root when he was given out lbw to Lyon, but the batsman's immediate review confirmed he had gloved the ball.

Bairstow, who hit twin hundreds in England's seven-wicket win over India at Edgbaston last year, thrashed Hazlewood for four.

But having been dropped by a diving Alex Carey on 68, Bairstow was dismissed when he charged at Lyon only to be stumped.

Moeen, in his first Test for nearly two years since retiring from red-ball cricket, had made 18 -- including a pulled six off Cummins -- when, just like Bairstow, he was needlessly stumped off Lyon.

But Root, who reverse swept both Boland and Cummins for extraordinary sixes, took a single off Lyon to complete a 145-ball hundred that included seven fours.

England are bidding for a first Ashes series win since 2015, with Australia aiming for a first Ashes campaign victory in England in 22 years.

Cricket

England Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team / Ashes Test / world test championship / joe root

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the designs and technical documentations created by Field Ready are made open source, so that a product made in one country can be used in another. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Field Ready: Empowering locals to supply emergency response materials

15h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'I want to make Dhaka South a smart, self-reliant city corporation'

14h | Panorama
The extent of the good relations between Saudi Arabia and China is also appreciated in Beijing. Photo: Reuters

Saudi Arabia: Striving for a political pole position

13h | Panorama
Every two to three months, the members of Children’s Hope visit the students&#039; homes to monitor whether they are studying properly. Photos: Courtesy

Children's Hope: A holistic investment in education, not just handouts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

4h | TBS Stories
Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

1d | TBS SPORTS
National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

1d | TBS Stories
Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

6
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000