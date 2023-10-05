Root anchors England to 282 against New Zealand in World Cup opener

England's run rate was pretty good up until the beginning of the death overs but New Zealand pulled things back with crucial strikes to concede only 58 in the last ten in the 2023 World Cup opener. England finished with 282 for nine after 50 overs.

Joe Root hit form just at the right time for England as he slammed his 37th half-century after a lean run. He anchored their innings amid fall of wickets at regular intervals. His partnership with captain Jos Buttler was much-needed.

Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner bowled exceedingly well, sharing five wickets, while Glenn Phillips gave two crucial breakthroughs.

Jonny Bairstow hit Trent Boult for a six in the second ball of the tournament to get England going. Bairstow and Dawid Malan found it easier to negate Boult but Matt Henry bowled a probing spell.

He got the reward as well, getting Malan out caught behind. But Bairstow got off to a flyer and looked good for a big score. England finished their first powerplay on 51 for one.

Bairstow threw it away soon after a decent start as he hit the ball to Daryl Mitchell at long-off who took a decent catch. Very strong on the off-side, it was a rare misjudgment from the England opener who made a brisk 33 off 35. Mitchell Santner accounted for his wicket.

Harry Brook (25 off 16) was off the blocks quickly with a boundary off Boult. He took on Rachin Ravindra in his first over as he belted a six and two four but an attempt to find more boundaries led to his downfall.

The left-arm spinner gave away 15 in the 17th over but got the prized wicket of Brook. England sent in Moeen Ali (11 off 17) to counter the left-arm spin of Ravindra and Santner but in a fascinating move, Tom Latham brought in part-time off-break bowler Glenn Phillips to take the ball away from him.

Phillips struck in the second ball of his spell much to the disappointment of England. Moeen was through his shot early and got out bowled in the process.

Joe Root, short of runs coming into this match, got off to a sedate start but played one of the shots of the match - the trademark reverse scoop - off Boult to get things going.

Root looked completely under control as he rotated the strike on a regular basis. Buttler joined Root as England looked to consolidate after Moeen's fall. The right-hander brought up his fifty off 57 balls.

Just when it looked like England were taking the game away from New Zealand, Latham brought the impressive Henry into the attack and he got rid of the in-form Buttler (43 off 42) smacked two fours and as many sixes in his knock while adding 70 for the fifth wicket with Root.

Livingstone joined Root as England looked to up the ante before entering the third powerplay where five fielders are allowed outside the circle.

Livingstone started powerfully, making Latham bring back Boult. The left-arm seamer had a difficult start but came back really well. He bowled four dots on the trot to Livingstone who was itching to go for a big one. A knuckleball from Boult did the rest. England are 221 for six after 39.

England relied on Root heavily to take them to close to 300 but Phillips again struck out of nowhere to send him back. A great player of spin, Root attempted a reverse-sweep off a delivery that was too full and the ball sneaked under the bat to hit the stumps.

Root made 77 off 86 and all five of his boundaries - four fours and a six - came behind the square. England were six down for 235.

Santner finished his quota of ten overs with the wicket of Chris Woakes. He bowled beautifully and took a couple of wickets for 37 runs. Henry then returned to take out Sam Curran to hurt England's progress.