Rony makes record-breaking return in Hridoy's T20I debut as Bangladesh bowl in first T20I

Rony now holds the record for the longest gap between T20I appearances (106), surpassing Adil Rashid's record of 92 missed matches between 2009 and 2015. He played his only T20I against South Africa back in 2015.

TBS Report
09 March, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 02:45 pm
Photo: ECB
Photo: ECB

Towhid Hridoy made his T20I debut as Rony Takukdar makes a record-breaking return in the first T20I between Bangladesh and England. Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first. 

Rony now holds the record for the longest gap between T20I appearances (106), surpassing Adil Rashid's record of 92 missed matches between 2009 and 2015. He played his only T20I against South Africa back in 2015.

Hridoy got the reward for his brilliant performance with the bat in the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). 

Shamim Hossain also makes his return to the playing XI for the first time since 2021 T20 World Cup.

At the toss, skipper Shakib Al Hasan said they weren't sure of what a safe score would be. 

"We don't know what a good score will be so we'll let them bat first, we need to play with a lot of freedom, the first game since the World Cup. A lot of boys in who performed well in BPL," he said.

England had only 13 players to choose from, and with various absentees through competing tours and PSL commitments, there wasn't a lot of decision-making.

"A squad full of experience, bodes well, looking forward to good series. Would have looked to bat first, and used wicket from the ODI series. Have to adjust well. T20 encourages you to play with freedom, encouraged to show talent," England skipper Jos Buttler said at the toss. 

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

