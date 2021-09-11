Ronaldo's mother in tears seeing her son score on his Man United return

Sports

TBS Report
11 September, 2021, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2021, 10:57 pm

Photo: Twitter.
Photo: Twitter.

It was a dream second debut at Manchester United for Cristiano Ronaldo as he scored two goals against New Castle on Saturday here at the Old Trafford stadium. Ronaldo's mother Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro was in the stands watching her son make play for the club which made a superstar. She could not control her tears as Ronaldo scores a brace. 

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner tapped home in first-half stoppage time after Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman could only parry Mason Greenwood's shot. Ronaldo had been afforded a hero's welcome before kick-off on his return to Old Trafford after securing a move from Juventus last month.

Ronaldo's mother emotional reaction

The Portuguese made his name as a world star in six years at United between 2003 and 2009, during which he won the Champions League, three Premier League titles and was first crowned the world's best player.

Ronaldo even received huge cheers for every goal he scored in the warm-up, but it was far from plain sailing for United in the first 45 minutes against the Magpies.

Ronaldo was joined by Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in a fearsome front five. But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men looked disjointed as they struggled to bed Ronaldo back into the English game against a stubborn Newcastle defence. However, the 36-year-old showed why he continues to smash goalscoring records with a predatory finish from close range after Greenwood's deflected effort slipped through the grasp of Woodman.

