Ronaldo's first season in Saudi Arabia ends with injury

The Portuguese forward decided not to sit on the bench for the frustrating end to his first season in Saudi Arabia after joining Al-Nassr in January on a contract estimated by the media to be worth more than 200 million euros

Reuters
01 June, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 03:27 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo missed the final matchday of the Saudi Pro League due to injury as his Al-Nassr team finished their season with a 3-0 victory over Al-Fateh on Wednesday.

The Portuguese forward decided not to sit on the bench for the frustrating end to his first season in Saudi Arabia after joining Al-Nassr in January on a contract estimated by the media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($213.5 million).

The 38-year-old ended up with 14 goals in 16 matches, having played every minute of every league game barring a 1-1 draw with Al-Ettifaq last month, when he was taken off in the 84th minute, and Wednesday's final match.

Al-Nassr failed to win any titles this season and finished the league in second place, five points behind the champions Al-Ittihad.

