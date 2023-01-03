Ronaldo's Al-Nassr move underlines Portugal star's decline

Sports

AFP
03 January, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2023, 03:13 pm

Related News

Ronaldo's Al-Nassr move underlines Portugal star's decline

Ronaldo will be officially unveiled by Al-Nassr on Tuesday after agreeing a contract that runs until 2025 and is reportedly worth more than 200 million euros.

AFP
03 January, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2023, 03:13 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Unwanted by Europe's elite clubs, Cristiano Ronaldo's steep decline has been laid bare by a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr that signals the end of his reign as one of football's most feared strikers.

Ronaldo will be officially unveiled by Al-Nassr on Tuesday after agreeing a contract that runs until 2025 and is reportedly worth more than 200 million euros.

But the riches and fanfare that await the 37-year-old in Saudi Arabia are at odds with his reduced status as a fallen star trading on past heroics.

For Ronaldo to be forced to play out what will surely be the final chapter of his glittering career in the football backwater of Saudi Arabia is a damning indictment of his lacklustre form over the last 18 months.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, heads to the Gulf after a painful year that saw him relegated to the Portugal bench and cut adrift by Manchester United.

His second spell with United imploded in November with his departure by mutual consent, shortly after he criticised boss Erik ten Hag and the club's hierarchy in an explosive television interview.

As his relationship with United soured, Ronaldo was linked to a string of Champions League contenders including Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli.

A return to his first club Sporting Lisbon was also rumoured, while there was talk of a move to the MLS to join Inter Miami, part-owned by former United team mate David Beckham.

But none of those deals came to fruition and when United decided his diminishing contribution, coupled with his public displays of dissent, made him a pricey luxury they no longer needed, it was instructive to note the absence of a rush to sign the ageing icon.

Coming at the same time as his acrimonious United exit, Ronaldo's failed quest to finally win the World Cup underlined his descent to the ranks of football's mere mortals.

Tears in Qatar

In a move that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago, Ronaldo was left out of the starting line-up for Portugal's last 16 thrashing of Switzerland.

And when Portugal suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Morocco in the quarter-finals, Ronaldo started on the bench, made little impact after his eventual introduction and was last seen trudging down the tunnel in tears after the final whistle.

There was a sting in the World Cup tale for Ronaldo as it was his old sparring partner Lionel Messi who got his hands on the trophy for the first time instead.

The sight of Messi lifting the World Cup after Argentina's final victory over France in Qatar will have pained Ronaldo given their long-standing rivalry.

Few would question Ronaldo's right to be regarded as one of the all-time greats after winning five Champions League crowns and a combined seven domestic league titles with United, Juventus and Real Madrid.

He is also the record goal-scorer in the Champions League and with the Portuguese national team, who won the 2016 European Championship -- Ronaldo lasted less than half an hour before going off injured in the final against France.

But Messi's triumph with Argentina vaulted him into the ranks of football's immortals alongside Pele and Diego Maradona, a rarefied air that Ronaldo will never sample without a World Cup victory on his CV.

Ronaldo's decision to accept the lucrative deal offered in the Middle East rather than play on for a lesser European team made it clear he knows his diminished place in the football hierarchy.

Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah are the new global stars stepping into Ronaldo's boots.

Al-Nassr hailed Ronaldo's signing by claiming the "history making" deal would "inspire future generations" to be the best version of themselves.

But for the millions who have been captivated by Ronaldo over the last two decades, this version of the superstar is very far from his best.

Football

cristiano ronaldo / Al Nassr

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

A little knowledge is a very dangerous thing for all

4h | Thoughts
AKM Atiqur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

Digital pollution: Why you should care

7h | Thoughts
Photo Caption: Mastodon is seen by many as a better alternative to Twitter Photo: Reuters

Alternative apps fixing social media's biggest problems

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Appliances that every kitchen needs

7h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Dec exports all-time high

Dec exports all-time high

2h | TBS Insight
Stunning spiral galaxy snapped by Hubble Telescope

Stunning spiral galaxy snapped by Hubble Telescope

3h | TBS Science
Pele got 1 lakh 20 thousand dollars just by tying shoelaces.

Pele got 1 lakh 20 thousand dollars just by tying shoelaces.

18h | TBS SPORTS
How is Ronaldo’s new club Al-Nassr?

How is Ronaldo’s new club Al-Nassr?

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night