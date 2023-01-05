Ronaldo urged to highlight human rights issues in Saudi Arabia

Sports

AFP
05 January, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 09:29 am

Related News

Ronaldo urged to highlight human rights issues in Saudi Arabia

Amnesty International said Ronaldo's signing is part of a "wider pattern of sportswashing" in Saudi Arabia.

AFP
05 January, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 09:29 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo has been urged to speak out about human rights issues in Saudi Arabia after completing his big-money move to Al Nassr.

The Portugal superstar, who was greeted by fireworks and deafening roars at Al Nassr's Mrsool Park stadium on Tuesday, said he wanted to "be part of the success of the country and the culture of the country".

The 37-year-old left Manchester United in November after an explosive interview in which he criticised the club and manager Erik ten Hag.

Amnesty International said Ronaldo's signing is part of a "wider pattern of sportswashing" in Saudi Arabia.

The arrival of the former Real Madrid forward comes against the backdrop of a Saudi push into sports including golf, boxing, tennis and F1 as well as football, following the takeover of English Premier League club Newcastle United in 2021.

The Gulf nation is also mulling a joint bid to co-host the 2030 World Cup.

"Instead of offering uncritical praise of Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo should use his considerable public platform to draw attention to human rights issues in the country," said Dana Ahmed, Amnesty's Middle East researcher.

"Saudi Arabia regularly executes people for crimes including murder, rape and drug smuggling. On a single day last year, 81 people were put to death, many of whom were tried in grossly unfair trials.

"The authorities are also continuing their crackdown on freedom of expression and association, with heavy prison sentences handed down to human rights defenders, women's rights activists and other political activists.

"Cristiano Ronaldo should not allow his fame and celebrity status to become a tool of Saudi's sportswashing. He should use his time at Al Nassr to speak out about the myriad of human rights issues in the country."

Football

cristiano ronaldo / Saudi Arabia / Human Rights / Amnesty International

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

1h | Wheels
The VCB organised event brought together hundreds of Vespa enthusiasts in one place. Photo: Akif Hamid

Vespa Club Bangladesh organises Gentleman's Ride 2022

2h | Wheels
The new Honda HR-V now has a toned down sporty design but is still as sporty yet practical as it’s always been. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Honda HR-V: Substituting sporty with practicality

3h | Wheels
14 years after losing both legs, Saiful Samin stands strong today as a senior sub-editor for Bangla daily Prothom Alo. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Saiful Samin: Crushed by wheels, revived by spirit

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Thousand years of history in one room

Thousand years of history in one room

17h | TBS Stories
Nuhash Humayun's coffee offer goes viral on internet

Nuhash Humayun's coffee offer goes viral on internet

18h | TBS Entertainment
Where do billionaires keep their money?

Where do billionaires keep their money?

18h | TBS Stories
Central bank goes for printing money to support budget

Central bank goes for printing money to support budget

20h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

5
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night

6
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget