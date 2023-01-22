Ronaldo squares up against ex-UFC Heavyweight champion Ngannou in hilarious face-off

Sports

Hindustan Times
22 January, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 05:46 pm

Related News

Ronaldo squares up against ex-UFC Heavyweight champion Ngannou in hilarious face-off

Ronaldo recently met Cameroonian-French MMA fighter Francis Ngannou. Ngannou was a UFC Heavyweight Champion, but was stripped off his title after he failed to sign a new contract. The duo shared photos of each other hanging out in Riyadh and seemed to be having a merry time. Much to the delight of fans, they also had a face-off and then were left in splits. 

Hindustan Times
22 January, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 05:46 pm
Ronaldo squares up against ex-UFC Heavyweight champion Ngannou in hilarious face-off

Cristiano Ronaldo called time on his glittering time in Europe after last year's FIFA World Cup 2023 in Qatar, signing for Saudi Arabian team Al Nassr for a sensational 2-1/2 year contract recently, estimated to be worth more than 200 million euros. 

He saw his Manchester United get terminated after a controversial interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, where he criticised the club's hierarchy and head coach Erik ten Hag. His Saudi debut came in the friendly between PSG and Saudi All-Star XI on January 19, where he served as captain for the latter.

PSG won the match 5-4, but Ronaldo scored a first-half and even Lionel Messi scored an early goal for the visitors. Jang Hyun-soo and Talisca scored the other goals for the home side. Meanwhile, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Kylian Mbappe and Hugo Ekitike also found their names in the scoresheet for the Ligue 1 side.

Ronaldo recently met Cameroonian-French MMA fighter Francis Ngannou. Ngannou was a UFC Heavyweight Champion, but was stripped off his title after he failed to sign a new contract. The duo shared photos of each other hanging out in Riyadh and seemed to be having a merry time. Much to the delight of fans, they also had a face-off and then were left in splits. 

Ngannou was stripped of his title on January 14, 2023 after he and the UFC could not come to terms on a new contract. UFC opted to waive its one-year matching rights clause, which made him an unrestricted free agent. In an interview, the fighter revealed that they couldn't reach an agreement as he asked for health insurance, ability to have sponsorships for all UFC fighters, and to have a fighter advocate present during all fighter contract negotiations. After the negotiations failed, he became the first reigning champion to leave UFC since BJ Penn (2004).

Football

cristiano ronaldo / CR7

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dacca: Retooling our heritage for the younger generation

Dacca: Retooling our heritage for the younger generation

8h | Mode
One maund of milk produces six kilos of chhana and one kilo of chhana can be used to make 2.5 kilos of chomchom. Photo: Noor- A-Alam

When sweets turn sour: Tangail’s chomchom business in its twilight

10h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The best 5 Thalis in Dhaka

1d | Food
The treatment of a subject as sensitive as the Holey Artisan Attack needs strict adherence to the facts. Photo: Collected

'Faraaz': The fine line between public and private, creativity and sensitivity

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

1h | TBS Insight
Killing Scenes in movies: Misha Sawdagor records

Killing Scenes in movies: Misha Sawdagor records

7m | TBS Entertainment
Beauty Brand of famous Male Stars

Beauty Brand of famous Male Stars

22h | TBS Entertainment
Gordon Greenidge still considers Bangladesh as his second home

Gordon Greenidge still considers Bangladesh as his second home

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port