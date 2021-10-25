Ronaldo says Man Utd fans 'deserve better' following Liverpool thrashing

Sports

TBS Report
25 October, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 04:29 pm

Related News

Ronaldo says Man Utd fans 'deserve better' following Liverpool thrashing

The Red Devils star said the team must deliver stronger results after the trouncing at Old Trafford on Sunday

TBS Report
25 October, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 04:29 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo says Manchester United fans deserve better after they suffered through a 5-0 trouncing at home to Liverpool on Sunday.

United were trailing by five goals within 50 minutes of the Premier League clash at Old Trafford, with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick and Naby Keita and Diogo Jota getting a goal each.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have not won in their last four matches in the English top flight and Ronaldo has called on his team-mates to step up their game.

What has been said?

"Sometimes the result is not the one we fight for. Sometimes the score is not the one we want. And this is on us, only on us, because there's no one else to blame," the Portugal star wrote in an Instagram post.

"Our fans were, once again, amazing in their constant support. They deserve better than this, much better, and it's up to us to deliver.

"The time is now!"

How did Man Utd collapse?

Many United fans have been calling for Solskjaer to be sacked in the wake of another disappointing result for his side.

United lined up against Liverpool with Paul Pogba dropped to the bench, while Fred and Scott McTominay started in midfield behind Bruno Fernandes.

Keita scored the first goal just five minutes into the match and by half-time Liverpool were 4-0 up.

Pogba came on at half-time, replacing Mason Greenwood, but was sent off just 15 minutes later for a harsh tackle on Keita, who had to be stretchered off.

Ronaldo thought he had pulled a goal back for his side but it was ruled out by VAR.

What's next for Man Utd?

United are now seventh in the Premier League and eight points behind leaders Chelsea.

They face Tottenham next week, followed by an away game against Atalanta in the Champions League on November 2.

Football

cristiano ronaldo / manchester united

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

2d | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

2d | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

2d | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

3d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly

6
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur