Ronaldo to the rescue amid fan anger with 50th hat-trick of club career

Sports

Reuters
16 April, 2022, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2022, 11:59 pm

Related News

Ronaldo to the rescue amid fan anger with 50th hat-trick of club career

United's France midfielder Paul Pogba was booed by his own fans as he was substituted before Ronaldo stole the show once again with a sensational winner 14 minutes from time to drag United out of the mire once more.

Reuters
16 April, 2022, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2022, 11:59 pm
Ronaldo to the rescue amid fan anger with 50th hat-trick of club career

Cristiano Ronaldo's 50th club career hat-trick and second Premier League treble of the season earned below-par Manchester United a 3-2 victory over Norwich City on Saturday amid scenes of fan protest at Old Trafford.

With Tottenham Hotspur losing 1-0 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion earlier on Saturday, the door was open for United to close on the Champions League qualification places with victory over bottom side Norwich and they just about took advantage.

A first-half double from veteran striker Ronaldo seemingly put the hosts on course for a comfortable win in the sunshine, with Norwich struggling to keep pace.

However, Kieran Dowell's goal out of nowhere in first-half stoppage time got the visitors back in the contest, before Finnish forward Teemu Pukki completed the Norwich comeback to stun Old Trafford into silence seven minutes after the break.

Fans who protested against the club's owners ahead of the match were singing "you're not fit to wear the shirt" in the second half as their team were second best to a team seven points adrift of the Premier League safety zone. read more

United's France midfielder Paul Pogba was booed by his own fans as he was substituted before Ronaldo stole the show once again with a sensational winner 14 minutes from time to drag United out of the mire once more.

The win, United's first in four games in all competitions, moved them above Arsenal, who lost 1-0 at Southampton, into fifth on 54 points from 32 matches, with Spurs now just three points in front. Norwich stay bottom on 21 points.

"I don't think we need to speak anymore about Cristiano," United coach Ralf Rangnick said. "He made the difference once again, at least two goals were not easy to score.

"He showed against Tottenham and today he can be the difference maker. It is no coincidence he has scored the amount of goals he has.

"But I am not happy with that performance. If you want to defend properly in this league, you just have to be physical and not allow players to get past you so easily. This is what this team do not do well enough."

Thousands of fans protested outside the stadium before the match against the Glazer family ownership, chanting "get out of our club", among other things, with many not inside to see Ronaldo break the deadlock seven minutes in.

Young winger Anthony Elanga did the leg work, winning the ball off Norwich defender Ben Gibson before squaring for Ronaldo to net his first goal in five games for club and country.

A trademark Ronaldo leap from an Alex Telles corner in the 32nd minute doubled the home side's lead, as all was well inside Old Trafford.

Dowell's first-ever Premier League goal on the cusp of halftime on the end of a Pukki pass did not seem like it was going to derail United, but their second-half showings this term have often been their undoing, and sure enough, Pukki was then left all alone to level.

Home goalkeeper David de Gea was then forced into a fine save to deny Milot Rashica as Norwich pressed to really cause uproar at Old Trafford, with fans turning on the players.

One player has been immune to fan criticism, and for good reason, as against the run of play, Ronaldo arrowed his 21st goal of the season past Tim Krul to win it for United to revive their hopes of securing a top-four finish.

"We handed it on a platter to Ronaldo today," Norwich coach Dean Smith said. "I am pleased with the performance but not the result.

"At halftime I thought if we could be better with the ball, we could be a problem on the transition. You just cannot give a team like that a two-goal head start here.

"I cannot question the fight of the players. We know we have an uphill task to survive. We are disappointed not to get anything today."

Football

cristiano ronaldo / manchester united

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After a two-year hiatus, jubilant crowds filled the streets again to celebrate the Bangla New Year. Photo: Joy Saha

The return of celebration

12h | In Focus
Illustration: TBS

People are exploring ways to invest money. Commodity exchange can fill the void 

16h | Panorama
Little Spiderhunter on Banana flower. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Little Spiderhunter: A good omen nearly lost from our villages

16h | Panorama
Thin, fast, loud: Generic Caferacer

Thin, fast, loud: Generic Caferacer

16h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The surge of students going abroad for higher education

The surge of students going abroad for higher education

7h | Videos
Jobbarer Boli Khela to be hosted in Ctg

Jobbarer Boli Khela to be hosted in Ctg

7h | Videos
Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

8h | Videos
Most mysterious places on Earth

Most mysterious places on Earth

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

6
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals