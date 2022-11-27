Ronaldo receives massive $225 million salary offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

27 November, 2022, 05:50 am
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 05:58 am

Ronaldo is reportedly being offered terms worth $75 million a year.

27 November, 2022, 05:50 am
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 05:58 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

According to CBS Sports sources, Cristiano Ronaldo will receive a three-year contract with Saudi Arabian powerhouses Al Nassr following the World Cup, allowing him to continue playing into his 40s.

Ronaldo is now a free agent after Manchester United terminated his contract earlier this week, and Al Nassr and other Middle Eastern clubs have long been interested in signing him. As the 37-year-old entered his sixth event, CBS Sports reported in August that his interest would stretch beyond the World Cup. He had expressed a desire to compete at the best level in Europe. Ronaldo scored in his sixth World Cup during Portugal's opening match against Ghana, breaking another record on the international stage.

Al Nassr believes that Ronaldo would be eager to pioneer new territory after the tournament, and after in-depth discussions with his representation, sources close to the club claim that interest is "stronger than ever." Ronaldo is reportedly being offered terms worth $75 million a year.

As a result of the summer's initial contact, it is believed that negotiations are somewhat advanced but are still pending Ronaldo's final choice. According to sources cited by CBS Sports, a transaction would be completed quickly if he decided to accept the offer.

Ronaldo requested to leave Manchester United in the summer, but none of the continent's top teams were eager to give him the opportunity to play in the Champions League. It seems unlikely that the market has expanded among the continent's elite following an explosive interview with Talk TV in which he accused United of "betraying" him and said he did not respect head coach Erik ten Hag — statements that could have led to the club sacking him if a mutual termination had not been agreed upon.

One of the most successful clubs in Asia and Saudi Arabia, Al Nassr won nine league championships and advanced to the AFC Champions League final in 1995. Ronaldo has also been connected to their fierce rival Al Hilal. It is believed that Al Nassr's offer is the sole official contract that has been made to the Portugal international, whose future is anticipated to be decided after the World Cup.

Ronaldo, who holds the record for most goals scored in men's international football, found it difficult to have a significant impact on Manchester United's success after switching from Juventus to them in the summer of 2021. Despite the fact that he led the team in scoring last season with 24 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions, United dropped from second to sixth in the Premier League. Ronaldo was reduced to a supporting position after Erik ten Hag was hired, starting only four matches in the top division. The veteran striker had been engaged in several other incidents before to the interview that caused him to leave, including leaving the field early during a preseason friendly and refusing to enter the game as a substitute in a loss to Tottenham.

