Ronaldo receives mammoth offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr: Report

After becoming one of the biggest free agents in world football, Ronaldo has guided Portugal to the Round of 16 phase of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. As per the latest developments, it is highly unlikely that Ronaldo will remain a free agent in the coming weeks. The former Juventus and Real Madrid superstar is reportedly in talks to join Saudi Arabian club All-Nassr.

Goal machine Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways with English Premier League (EPL) giants Manchester United before the start of Portugal's campaign at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Days after lashing out at the upper echelons of Manchester United and Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag in an explosive interview, the Premier League giants agreed to a mutual termination of Ronaldo's contract at Old Trafford.

After becoming one of the biggest free agents in world football, Ronaldo has guided Portugal to the Round of 16 phase of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. As per the latest developments, it is highly unlikely that Ronaldo will remain a free agent in the coming weeks. The former Juventus and Real Madrid superstar is reportedly in talks to join Saudi Arabian club All-Nassr.

According to a report published in Spanish publication Marca, Ronaldo has received a two-year contract offer from the Saudi Arabian outfit. Another report filed in Goal.com suggested that Al-Nassr have offered Ronaldo a two-year contract after the Portugal captain left Manchester United and became a free agent earlier in November.

Al-Nassr are reportedly willing to offer Ronaldo a deal worth €400 million until 2025. If Ronaldo signs a deal with the Saudi giants, the veteran forward will earn €200m euros per year. The report also stated that one of the clubs from Major League Soccer (MLS) is also interested in signing Ronaldo. If Ronaldo ends up joining Al-Nassr after the FIFA World Cup, the former Manchester United superstar will find himself playing alongside ex-Premier League star David Ospina. The former Arsenal star played for the Gunners between 2014 and 2019.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Saudi Arabia's sports minister also hinted at Ronaldo's transfer to the Middle East. "Anything is possible, I would love to see Ronaldo play in the Saudi league. It would benefit the league, the sports eco-system in Saudi and it will inspire the youth for the future. He's a role model to a lot of kids and has a big fanbase," he said.

