Ronaldo overshadowed by prolific Al-Nassr team mate Talisca

Sports

Reuters
05 April, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 05:22 pm

Related News

Ronaldo overshadowed by prolific Al-Nassr team mate Talisca

The Brazilian also hit the net twice in the 5-0 victory over Al-Adalah on Tuesday and is the league's joint top scorer with 16 goals, level with former Manchester United and Watford forward Odion Ighalo who plays for Al-Hilal.

Reuters
05 April, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 05:22 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to find the net in Saudi Arabia, scoring two goals to reach 11 in nine league games - but still can't step out of the shadow of team mate and Al-Nassr's top scorer Anderson Talisca.

The Brazilian also hit the net twice in the 5-0 victory over Al-Adalah on Tuesday and is the league's joint top scorer with 16 goals, level with former Manchester United and Watford forward Odion Ighalo who plays for Al-Hilal.

Al-Nassr, who signed 38-year-old Ronaldo in January until 2025 in a contract estimated by media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($219 million), are second in the league standings on 52 points, one behind leaders Al-Ittihad.

There are eight games remaining in the season for each team.

"Every top player does his job. My full focus is on Al-Nassr winning, not on being the league's top scorer. My main goal is to lead the team to win, and then everything else will come," Talisca told Saudi's SSC channel through a translator.

Just before the international break, Ronaldo handed Talisca the task of converting the winning penalty against Abha four minutes from time, which the Brazilian scored and described the gesture as "mutual respect" from Portugal captain.

On Tuesday, Al-Nassr took the lead from a penalty in the first half, but this time Ronaldo decided to take it and scored to reach double figures for the season.

Football

cristiano ronaldo / Al Nassr

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

20h | Features
Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

1d | Panorama
Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

1d | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

27m | Corporate Talks
Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

2h | TBS Stories
NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

5h | TBS Science
What are diffrences between FBI and CIA?

What are diffrences between FBI and CIA?

6h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka