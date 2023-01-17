Ronaldo to make Saudi Arabia debut as captain against Messi's PSG

17 January, 2023, 03:45 pm
The highly anticipated showdown, which reportedly had more than 2 million online ticket requests, will take place in Riyadh on Thursday.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be making his Saudi Arabian debut as captain, when he faces Lionel Messi's PSG on January 19. As part of their mid-season tour, PSG will be facing a Saudi all-star XI made up of players from Al-Hilal and Al Nassr.

The line-up also features Saudi internationals Salem Al-Dawsari, who scored in the shock group-stage win over Argentina in last year's World Cup, and Saud Abdulhamid.

The highly anticipated showdown, which reportedly had more than 2 million online ticket requests, will take place in Riyadh on Thursday.

The bidding for a VIP "Beyond Imagination" ticket to the match has already topped 10 million riyals ($2.66 million) in an auction that is set to end on Tuesday.

Ronaldo missed the first two domestic games for Al Nassr after being suspended by England's Football Association for knocking a phone out of a fan's hand in April.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, on a 2-1/2 year contract recently, estimated to be worth more than 200 million euros. His debut has been delayed due to a ban for smashing a Everton fan's phone last year.

He saw his contract with Manchester United get terminated due to a controversial interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan, where he criticised the club's hierarchy and manager Erik ten Hag.

During the interview, he said, "Manchester United tried to force me out. Not only the manager, but the other two or three guys who are around the club [at the senior executive level]. I felt betrayed. I don't care, people should listen to the truth. Yes, I felt betrayed. I feel that some people didn't want me here, not only this year but last season too."

 

