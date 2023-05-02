Ronaldo looking to quit Al-Nassr

Sports

TBS Report
02 May, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 05:16 pm

Related News

Ronaldo looking to quit Al-Nassr

However, according to El Nacional, Real Madrid is now willing to offer Ronaldo a non-playing role as an ambassador.

TBS Report
02 May, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 05:16 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly looking to quit Al-Nassr, just months after joining the Saudi club from Manchester United.

Following his shocking interview with Piers Morgan, the Portuguese superstar mutually agreed to end his contract with United.

The 38-year-old then agreed to a £175 million-a-year contract with the Saudi club until 2025.

However, according to El Nacional, Real Madrid is now willing to offer Ronaldo a non-playing role as an ambassador.

The Spanish outlet said: "Florentino Perez has guaranteed that [Ronaldo] will not lack work at the Santiago Bernabeu."

"But, obviously, he wouldn't do it to be a player, because he considers that it is a cycle that should be considered closed."

Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is also said to be yearning for a return to the Spanish capital where the couple met.

Ronaldo is a club legend at Real Madrid, having scored 451 goals in 438 appearances during his time at the Bernabeu.

He won four Champions League crowns, three Club World Cups and UEFA Super Cups apiece, two LaLiga titles, a pair of Copas del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups with the LaLiga giants.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has 12 goals in as many league games for Al-Nassr so far this season.

He scored after just four minutes as Al-Nassr secured a 3-0 victory at home to Al-Raed on Friday. 

The victory sees Al-Nassr, who are in second place in the Saudi Pro League, close the gap on Al-Ittihad to three points, although the leaders have a game in hand.

Ronaldo put Al-Nassr in the lead with a header as he connected with a cross from Sultan Al Ghannam. 

Top News / Football

cristiano ronaldo / Al Nassr / real madrid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

n the last six years, Naquib has found eight different high-yielding varieties of native date palm, made thousands of seedlings out of those trees, and systematically planted them. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

Date palm sugar: In search of a centuries-old local industry

1d | Panorama
Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

1d | Brands
Kaaruj is one of the prime movers in the industry of local home decor items. Photo: Courtesy

Reimagine your interior with 4 products from Kaaruj

1d | Brands
Bangladesh became home to the highest number of green garment factories in the world with 183 USGBC LEED-certified factories. Photo: Mumit M

A net living wage remains a pipe dream

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

1h | TBS Today
During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

2h | TBS Stories
Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

1d | TBS World
Workers are going through the hardest time

Workers are going through the hardest time

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

3
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

4
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

6
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada