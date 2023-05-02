Ronaldo looking to quit Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly looking to quit Al-Nassr, just months after joining the Saudi club from Manchester United.

Following his shocking interview with Piers Morgan, the Portuguese superstar mutually agreed to end his contract with United.

The 38-year-old then agreed to a £175 million-a-year contract with the Saudi club until 2025.

However, according to El Nacional, Real Madrid is now willing to offer Ronaldo a non-playing role as an ambassador.

The Spanish outlet said: "Florentino Perez has guaranteed that [Ronaldo] will not lack work at the Santiago Bernabeu."

"But, obviously, he wouldn't do it to be a player, because he considers that it is a cycle that should be considered closed."

Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is also said to be yearning for a return to the Spanish capital where the couple met.

Ronaldo is a club legend at Real Madrid, having scored 451 goals in 438 appearances during his time at the Bernabeu.

He won four Champions League crowns, three Club World Cups and UEFA Super Cups apiece, two LaLiga titles, a pair of Copas del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups with the LaLiga giants.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has 12 goals in as many league games for Al-Nassr so far this season.

He scored after just four minutes as Al-Nassr secured a 3-0 victory at home to Al-Raed on Friday.

The victory sees Al-Nassr, who are in second place in the Saudi Pro League, close the gap on Al-Ittihad to three points, although the leaders have a game in hand.

Ronaldo put Al-Nassr in the lead with a header as he connected with a cross from Sultan Al Ghannam.