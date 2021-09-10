Ronaldo joined Manchester United to meet Virat Kohli, says Shubman Gill

Sports

TBS Report
10 September, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 10 September, 2021, 11:42 am

Related News

Ronaldo joined Manchester United to meet Virat Kohli, says Shubman Gill

Manchester has currently hogged the limelight since Kohli and boys arrived in the city to take on England in the fifth and final Test. Meanwhile, after re-signing for the Red Devils, Ronaldo is currently training with the side and is likely to play at Old Trafford on Saturday.

TBS Report
10 September, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 10 September, 2021, 11:42 am
Ronaldo joined Manchester United to meet Virat Kohli, says Shubman Gill

Opening batsman Shubman Gill in a quirky way on Thursday said Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United to meet India skipper Virat Kohli.

Manchester has currently hogged the limelight since Kohli and boys arrived in the city to take on England in the fifth and final Test. Meanwhile, after re-signing for the Red Devils, Ronaldo is currently training with the side and is likely to play at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Gill shared his "underrated opinion" on Twitter and claimed that Ronaldo has joined Manchester United to meet Kohli.

"Underrated opinion: @Cristiano joined Manchester United to meet @imVkohli bhai #ifyouknowyouknow," Gill tweeted.

Last week, Ronaldo revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson played a big role in roping the Portuguese striker for Manchester United. In his earlier stint with the Red Devils, Ronaldo led the side to three Premier League titles and the Champions League between 2003 and 2009, scoring 118 goals in 292 games under Alex Ferguson.

Meanwhile, having registered an emphatic 157-run win in the fourth Test against England, Kohli and boys would now have their eyes firmly set on winning the final Test at Manchester to complete a comprehensive 3-1 series win over the Three Lions.  

Cricket / Football

Virat Kohli / cristiano ronaldo / Manchester / manchester united

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

15h | Videos
Learning loss of students during Covid pandemic and way to recovery

Learning loss of students during Covid pandemic and way to recovery

16h | Videos
Bojra - The House Boat: A grand cabin getaway on the wetlands of Tanguar Haor

Bojra - The House Boat: A grand cabin getaway on the wetlands of Tanguar Haor

16h | Videos
Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

5
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places

6
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds