Ronaldo interview not a distraction for Portugal, says coach Santos

Sports

Reuters
17 November, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 01:38 pm

Related News

Ronaldo interview not a distraction for Portugal, says coach Santos

Asked if Ronaldo's comments about his club Manchester United had had an impact on his team as they prepare for the World Cup, Santos said what happened with his highest profile player has nothing to do with the national squad.

Reuters
17 November, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 01:38 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Portugal coach Fernando Santos said Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview has not been a distraction in the changing room as they prepare for a friendly against Nigeria in Lisbon on Thursday, the team's last match before they travel to Qatar for the World Cup.

Asked if Ronaldo's comments about his club Manchester United had had an impact on his team as they prepare for the World Cup, Santos said what happened with his highest profile player has nothing to do with the national squad.

"The player decided to give an interview as many others have," Santos told a news conference on Wednesday in Lisbon.

"It's a personal interview, very personal actually, and we have to respect that.

"Isn't Cristiano Ronaldo a free man?... It was his decision and we have to understand and respect it."

Santos said he had not heard any players mentioning the interview since they reported for duty on Monday.

"The only thing we talk about is the preparation for Qatar. It (the interview) does not affect us at all," Santos said.

He added that Ronaldo was recovering from a stomach problem and would miss Wednesday's practice session and Thursday's friendly with Nigeria.

"He is in his room resting and recovering. He won't practice and won't be ready for tomorrow's game either," coach Santos said.

Benfica's 19-year-old defender Antonio Silva could be in the starting team against Nigeria ahead of Manchester City's Ruben Dias.

"He will play but I'm still deciding if it will be from the start," Santos said.

"I have full confidence in the group. Not only Ronaldo but all the players are very focused.

"The players have given me absolute guarantee - not that I need it - of the total focus and ambition they have for this World Cup."

Portugal are in World Cup Group H with Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.

FIFA World Cup 2022

cristiano ronaldo / Portugal football team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

4h | Thoughts
Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

4h | Pursuit
What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you finance climate projects in a currency crisis?

5h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

17h | Videos
NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

19h | Videos
Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

19h | Videos
Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday