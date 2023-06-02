Ronaldo 'happy' in Saudi Arabia, wants other top players to join him

Sports

Reuters
02 June, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2023, 12:05 pm

Related News

Ronaldo 'happy' in Saudi Arabia, wants other top players to join him

"In Europe, we train more in the morning and here we train in the afternoon or night. When you start Ramadan, we train at 10 o'clock in the night. It was so strange," he added.

Reuters
02 June, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2023, 12:05 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo concedes he did not expect to finish the season empty-handed at Al Nassr but the Portuguese forward says he is happy in Saudi Arabia and hopes other big-name players will follow him to the league for the next campaign.

Ronaldo signed a 2-1/2 year contract estimated by media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($220.16 million) with Al Nassr, making his debut in January.

He scored 14 goals in 16 games but it was not enough to help his side win the Saudi Pro League (SPL) title, with Al Nassr finishing second behind Al Ittihad.

The 38-year-old, who missed the final matchday due to injury, said the league was very competitive but that there were many opportunities to grow.

"We have very good teams, very good Arab players, but the infrastructure - they need to improve a little bit more. Even the referees, the VAR system, should be a little quicker," he said in an SPL interview.

"But I'm happy here, I want to continue here, I will continue here."

Ronaldo said he had adapted to life at the club, though there were many differences from his time at Europe where he played for elite teams such as Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid.

"In Europe, we train more in the morning and here we train in the afternoon or night. When you start Ramadan, we train at 10 o'clock in the night. It was so strange," he added.

Since Ronaldo's arrival, several other top players have been linked with a move to the Saudi league, with Lionel Messi receiving a formal offer to join Al-Hilal next season.

Ronaldo's former teammate and Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema has reportedly received an offer worth more than 100 million euros from Al Ittihad.

"If they are coming, big players and big names, young players, 'old players', they are very welcome," said Ronaldo.

"If that happens, the league will improve a little bit. Age is not important."

Football

cristiano ronaldo / Al Nassr

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

20h | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

20h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

1d | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Budget reflects IMF conditions

Budget reflects IMF conditions

2h | TBS Economy
Awarness and vaccination can prevent cervical cancer

Awarness and vaccination can prevent cervical cancer

3h | TBS Health
Prices up, prices down

Prices up, prices down

18h | TBS Economy
6% inflation rate highly ambitious: Selim Raihan

6% inflation rate highly ambitious: Selim Raihan

18h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study