Ronaldo gifted luxury watch worth over Tk1 crore

Sports

TBS Report
12 May, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 03:01 pm

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner recently attended Jacob & Co.'s latest launch in Riyadh, which honours memorable events from his remarkable career.

TBS Report
12 May, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 03:01 pm
Ronaldo tops Forbes' highest-paid athletes list in 2023
Photo: Reuters

While attending the opening of the Jacob & Co boutique in Saudi Arabia, Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo received a custom-made watch.

After his second spell with Manchester United came to a disastrous conclusion, Ronaldo relocated to the Middle East.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner recently attended Jacob & Co.'s latest launch in Riyadh, which honours memorable events from his remarkable career.

An outrageous £92,000 (Tk1 crore 23 lakh) bespoke watch was given to Ronaldo.

One of four new variants, the "Heart of CR7 Baguette," features 26 baguette-cut diamonds on the frame and Ronaldo's well-known "siu" celebration on the back.

The 'Flight of CR7 Baguette' from the new line, which costs £115,000, features Ronaldo's legendary header for Real Madrid against United in the 2013 Champions League.

The other two watches in the collection are priced at £44,000 and £22,000 respectively.

"We are thrilled to open our flagship boutique in KSA and to bring our unique products and designs to the wonderful people of Saudi Arabia," said the founder of Jacob & Co.

"We have always been inspired by the warmth, creativity and innovation of Saudi Arabia and are excited to be entering the Kingdom now and grow to become a part of, and contribute to, the kingdom's development.

"The Saudi people have a discerning eye for luxury and quality and as we open the doors to our first boutique in Riyadh, we are ready to deliver beyond expectations."

Football

cristiano ronaldo

