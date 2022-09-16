Ronaldo ends goal drought as CR7 gets off the mark in Europa League

Sports

Hindustan Times
16 September, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 11:03 am

Ronaldo ends goal drought as CR7 gets off the mark in Europa League

After scoring a blank in Man United's opening fixture at the Europa League, Ronaldo made amends by entering his name on the scoring sheet against Sheriff Tiraspol at the Zimbru Stadium.

Hindustan Times
16 September, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 11:03 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The wait is finally over for Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese goal machine opened his goal account for the 2022-2023 season on Thursday. The talismanic striker netted his first goal of the new season during Manchester United's away game against Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Europa League. One of the greatest players in the history of the beautiful game, Ronaldo made his Europa League. return in the ongoing season.

After scoring a blank in Man United's opening fixture at the Europa League, Ronaldo made amends by entering his name on the scoring sheet against Sheriff Tiraspol at the Zimbru Stadium. Goals from Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho guided Erik ten Hag's Manchester United to a comfortable 2-0 win over the hosts on matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League.

The 37-year-old successfully converted a first-half penalty to extend Man United's lead to 2 goals over Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday. The first-half strike from Ronaldo was also his first goal in the UEFA Europa League. Ronaldo is plying his trade in the UEFA Europa League for the first time since 2002 when the star striker played represented Sporting Lisbon. Ronaldo, who has struggled to feature in Man United's playing XI, received his second straight start in the UEFA Europa League.

Nicknamed CR7, the former Real Madrid and Juventus star also started last week's Europa League game against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford. Ronaldo-starrer Man United were stunned 1-0 by the La Liga club in their opening fixture of the UEFA Europa League.

Ronaldo's first strike of the new season was also his 699th goal in club football. The all-time leading goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League, Ronaldo was earlier in speculations about leaving Man United. However, CR7 failed to join a Champions League club in the summer transfer window.

