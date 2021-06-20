Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 300 million followers mark on Instagram

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday became the first person to reach the 300 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram.

The Juventus star was also the first person to reach the 200 million mark on the same platform.

After Ronaldo, the celebrity to have second most Instagram followers is Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson with 247 million followers while Ariana Grande comes third with 244 million followers.

Ronaldo's accomplishment comes after the football player scored a 3-0 victory over Hungary during Portugal's UEFA Euro 2020 opener on Tuesday, said Bleacherreport.

With those goals, Ronaldo has 11 all time in European Championships, moving him past France's Michel Platini for the record.

Ronaldo's late brace also saw him moving onto 106 international goals, three shy of footballing immortality -- Iranian striker Ali Daei's all-time record international goals tally of 109.

Juventus marksman also became the oldest player to score for Portugal at a major tournament (World Cup & Euros), aged 36 years and 130 days.

Before Ronaldo stole the stage with a clinical penalty and a brilliant one-two with Rafa in additional time to slot the ball into the back of the empty net, Raphael Guerreiro's deflected shot opened the scoring for the 2016 champions just six minutes before the full-time against Hungary.

Portugal sits at the top of the board in Group F and will take on Germany in Munich on June 19 while Hungary's next game is against France on the same day.