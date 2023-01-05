Ronaldo banned from making Al-Nassr debut due to FA suspension

The 37-year-old was hit with the suspension by the Football Association in November before the World Cup and the ban still stands despite his departure from England in late-December.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be able to make his Al-Nassr debut on Thursday as he still has to serve an FA ban for smashing an Everton fan's phone.

The Daily Mail claims the Portugal icon will have to serve the two-game suspension he was handed as a Manchester United player after smashing an Everton fan's phone in April last year when he walked off the field after a match at Goodison Park.

It was always uncertain that Ronaldo would be able to make his first appearance for his new club after his transfer to Saudi Arabia was confirmed this week.

Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiah reported that, in addition to the suspension, there are other factors preventing Ronaldo from making his debut on Thursday: a foreign player will have to leave Al-Nassr and the club will have to get a Certificate of Competence from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) by granting dues to employees in the football sector.

Furthermore, coach Rudi Garcia said that Ronaldo would be given time to get back to full fitness before he would make his first appearance.

