Ronald Koeman slams FC Barcelona for Frenkie De Jong injury

Sports

TBS Report
11 June, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 04:48 pm

Related News

Ronald Koeman slams FC Barcelona for Frenkie De Jong injury

"His club took risks before, and now we have to deal with the consequences," Koeman added.

TBS Report
11 June, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 04:48 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Netherlands' hopes for Euro 2024 suffered a setback as key midfielder Frenkie de Jong was sidelined due to an ankle injury.

After the team's 4-0 win against Iceland in an international friendly, manager Ronald Koeman criticised FC Barcelona, alleging that they jeopardised De Jong's health by fielding him.

"We made the decision this afternoon. We have assessed that Frenkie de Jong won't be ready for the next three weeks. He has a history with this right ankle injury and it's not worth taking any risks," Koeman was quoted by Dutch media outlet NOS.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"His club took risks before, and now we have to deal with the consequences," Koeman added.

De Jong, a crucial player for both Barcelona and the Dutch national team, sustained the injury during late April's El Clasico match against Real Madrid. Despite sitting out the final six games of Barcelona's season, he was initially named in the 26-man Euros squad with optimism for his recovery. However, those hopes have been shattered as the 27-year-old has not played since then and remains unfit for the tournament.

"I'm sad and disappointed that I won't make it to the European Championships. We have done everything we can in recent weeks, but unfortunately, my ankle needs more time. It is a dream and the greatest honor to represent your country at a final tournament," read the post by the Dutch midfielder on Instagram.

Germany Midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic out of Training Camp With Illness Ahead of UEFA Euro 2024 Opener Against Scotland.

The Netherlands will be opening their Euro 2024 campaign against Poland on June 16 before facing France and Austria later on in the tournament's group stages.

Football

frenkie de jong / Netherlands Football Team / Ronald Koeman / UEFA EURO 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tariq Saifullah worked as a game artist on the popular game &#039;Mukticamp&#039;, which is based on the Liberation War. Photo: Courtesy

Tariq Saifullah: From cartoonist to international game artist

8h | Panorama
Two Palestinian students with their Bangladeshi peers at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College &amp; Hospital. Photo: Courtesy

Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Capturing your adventures on the go

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Kaleidoscope: The art of giving curated gifts

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Who is to blame for the Tigers' loss?

Who is to blame for the Tigers' loss?

1h | Videos
It's time to say goodbye to CNG vehicles

It's time to say goodbye to CNG vehicles

1h | Videos
Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been appointed as the 18th Chief of Army Staff

Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been appointed as the 18th Chief of Army Staff

4h | Videos
Scam factory: A world of cyber slavery

Scam factory: A world of cyber slavery

5h | Videos