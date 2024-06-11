Ronald Koeman slams FC Barcelona for Frenkie De Jong injury

The Netherlands' hopes for Euro 2024 suffered a setback as key midfielder Frenkie de Jong was sidelined due to an ankle injury.

After the team's 4-0 win against Iceland in an international friendly, manager Ronald Koeman criticised FC Barcelona, alleging that they jeopardised De Jong's health by fielding him.

"We made the decision this afternoon. We have assessed that Frenkie de Jong won't be ready for the next three weeks. He has a history with this right ankle injury and it's not worth taking any risks," Koeman was quoted by Dutch media outlet NOS.

"His club took risks before, and now we have to deal with the consequences," Koeman added.

De Jong, a crucial player for both Barcelona and the Dutch national team, sustained the injury during late April's El Clasico match against Real Madrid. Despite sitting out the final six games of Barcelona's season, he was initially named in the 26-man Euros squad with optimism for his recovery. However, those hopes have been shattered as the 27-year-old has not played since then and remains unfit for the tournament.

"I'm sad and disappointed that I won't make it to the European Championships. We have done everything we can in recent weeks, but unfortunately, my ankle needs more time. It is a dream and the greatest honor to represent your country at a final tournament," read the post by the Dutch midfielder on Instagram.

The Netherlands will be opening their Euro 2024 campaign against Poland on June 16 before facing France and Austria later on in the tournament's group stages.