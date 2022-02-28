Rohit, Team India equal massive T20I world records with whitewash win vs SL

Sports

Hindustan Times
28 February, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 02:01 pm

Since November 2021, India have not lost a match in T20Is.

India completely decimated Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series at home, scripting a 3-0 whitewash victory, their third on the trot following the T20 World Cup 2021. With the win in Dharamsala, not just Team India, but their captain Rohit Sharma as well has managed to equal a huge world record in the format. 

Since November 2021, India have not lost a match in T20Is. The streak began in the final three games of the group stage during the T20 World Cup in the UAE, where they beat Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia. The Men in Blue then beat New Zealand in November and West Indies and Sri Lanka in February to register whitewash victories in three-match contests, hence scripting a 12-match winning streak in the format and equalling the world record feat previously held by Afghanistan and Romania. 

Rohit meanwhile equalled the for most consecutive T20I wins as captain. Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan had led his nation to the record 12 consecutive wins in T20Is between 2018 and 2020. For Rohit, the streak began in 2019 when he led India to two wins at home against Bangladesh and captained the team to a victory against New Zealand in 2020. This was followed by the three whitewash victories, which came after he was named the full-time T20I captain for India in November after the T20 World Cup. 

Rohit also equalled the record for most whitewash victories as captain in bilateral T20I series of 3 or more matches, equalling the tally of five such wins held by former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. Rohit's two other whitewash wins came against Sri Lanka in 2017 and West Indies in 2018, both at home. 

Overall, Rohit has led India to 24 wins in 28 T20I matches, 17 of those wins came at home in 18 games.

"It's a pattern of everything that comes together. We played very well. A lot of positives came out from the series. Want to understand what kind of bench strength we have. Good to give opportunities to those guys," Rohit said after the win in the post-match presentation.

