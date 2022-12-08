Rohit Sharma ruled out of third ODI with thumb injury

08 December, 2022, 01:00 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 01:06 am

08 December, 2022, 01:00 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 01:06 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

India captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the third one-day international against Bangladesh on Saturday after a blow to his left thumb while fielding.

Bangladesh beat India by five runs in their second one-day international in Mirpur, sealing a 2-0 series victory with one game left to play.

Sharma (51 not out) came in to bat at number nine after undergoing a scan for a left thumb injury he sustained when he dropped Anamul Haque in the second over of Bangladesh's innings, and he rode his luck to take India close.

Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen are also out of the series, India's head coach Rahul Dravid told reporters.

"Kuldeep and Deepak are out of the series, Rohit as well will certainly miss the next game, fly back to Bombay, consult with an expert and see how it is and whether he can come back for the Test matches or not," Dravid said.

"All three of them won't play the next game for sure," he added.

India and Bangladesh meet in the final game in Chattogram on Saturday before playing two test matches.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

A gastronomic guide to enjoying the World Cup

14h | Food
Graphics: TBS

The rise of the 'influencer' market in Bangladesh

17h | Long Read
Sketch: TBS

Why Anthony Fauci is still optimistic about science

15h | Panorama
Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

How to run a family office like an Agnelli

1d | Panorama

three historic matches of previous football world cups

three historic matches of previous football world cups

3h | Videos
46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

3h | Videos
Alauddin Sweets seeks to regain lost glory

Alauddin Sweets seeks to regain lost glory

4h | Videos
Cartoonist Tipu Alam celebrating Bangladesh in New York

Cartoonist Tipu Alam celebrating Bangladesh in New York

6h | Videos

