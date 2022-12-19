Rohit Sharma ruled out of 2nd Test vs Bangladesh after failing to recover from finger injury

Sports

Hindustan Times
19 December, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 01:57 pm

Related News

Rohit Sharma ruled out of 2nd Test vs Bangladesh after failing to recover from finger injury

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Rohit will remain unavailable for the second Test as well, which will begin on December 22 in Mirpur. Rohit had incurred an injury on his thumb during the second ODI match against Bangladesh earlier this month after which he was ruled out of the third game and the opening Test match.

Hindustan Times
19 December, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 01:57 pm
Photo: Twitter.
Photo: Twitter.

India's regular captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the second Test against Bangladesh as well after he failed to recover in time from the finger injury he had incurred earlier this month. Hence, KL Rahul will remain the captain of the Indian side in his stead and will aim to lead the side to a series whitewash after the tourists beat Bangladesh by 188 runs in the opening Test match in Chattogram.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Rohit will remain unavailable for the second Test as well, which will begin on December 22 in Mirpur. Rohit had incurred an injury on his thumb during the second ODI match against Bangladesh earlier this month after which he was ruled out of the third game and the opening Test match.

Rohit was expected to join the team in Mirpur, but he hasn't recovered fully from the injury. According the report, with India having important matches ahead, BCCI and the selection committee have decided not to take any risk. It further added that the 35-year-old is able to bat through, but the medical team remain concerned about the injury while fielding. Rohit hence will aim to be available for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka staring January 3 where India will be playing three T20Is and as many ODIs.

With Rohit ruled out, India will stick with Shubman Gill as their opener for the second Test. The youngster had made the most of his opportunity in the opening Test to score his maiden ton in India's colossal win.

Talking about the Chattogram Test, Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara scored their respective tons as India set an emphatic target of 513 runs. However, it was Kuldeep Yadav who was recognised with the Player of the Match award for his all-round efforts. In the first innings, after scoring a crucial 40-run knock ina 96-run stand alongside Ashwin, he picked a record five-wicket haul. In the second innings, he added three more wickets to his tally in what was his first Test appearance in 22 months.

Cricket

Rohit Sharma / BD vs IND

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Cresol Bangladesh: Bold options for men’s accessories

3h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Meta Quest Pro: A better and costlier VR headset for businesses

4h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Will foreign university branch campuses improve our higher education?

5h | Panorama
After Germany&#039;s World Cup win in 2014, its economy grew 2.2%, well ahead of the 0.4% rate of 2013 and the 1.5% rate in 2015. Photo: Bloomberg

Can the World Cup winner reap economic dividends?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to write a screenplay?

How to write a screenplay?

3h | TBS Entertainment
The jersey that Messi and his fellows will play in the final

The jersey that Messi and his fellows will play in the final

20h | TBS SPORTS
Why is FIFA “The Greatest Show on Earth?”

Why is FIFA “The Greatest Show on Earth?”

20h | TBS SPORTS
Argentina and France to face in the World Cup final

Argentina and France to face in the World Cup final

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr
Economy

Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

6
Observers appointed to Islami Bank, First Security Islami Bank
Banking

Observers appointed to Islami Bank, First Security Islami Bank