Rohit Sharma pours out raw emotions in social media post since T20 World Cup triumph

“This picture epitomises how I’m feeling right now. So many words but can’t find the right ones to express what yesterday meant to me but I will, and I will share them, but right now I’m basking in a dream come true for a billion of us,” Rohit wrote.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Rohit Sharma's tenure as Indian captain has been marked by his unwavering determination to lead the team to an ICC title ever since he assumed the role in late 2021. Despite several near misses and heartbreaks, including a devastating defeat in the final of a home ODI World Cup against Australia nearly six months ago, Rohit remained steadfast in his pursuit of glory.

On June 29 this year, his resilience and leadership finally bore fruit as India triumphed in magnificent fashion, lifting the T20 World Cup trophy after defeating South Africa in a thrilling finale in Barbados.

As India clinched the win at the Kensington Oval, emotions overflowed for Rohit Sharma. Tears streamed down his face as he dropped to his knees in sheer jubilation. The weight of years of hard work and heartbreaks with the Indian cricket team culminated with the title, and it seemed the perfect time for Rohit, as well as his long-term teammate Virat Kohli, to call time on their T20I career.

On Sunday night, Rohit expressed his emotions through words as much as the enormity of the victory allowed him at the time, sharing a picture of himself lying down at the Kensington Oval, seemingly absorbing the moment.

In a perfect conclusion to his illustrious 16-year T20I career, Rohit announced his retirement during the post-match press conference following India's T20 World Cup win. His journey in the format began with a milestone victory in the inaugural T20 World Cup back in 2007, and culminated in another glorious title, perfectly bookending an era marked by his batting prowess and leadership.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli also scripted his own memorable farewell from T20Is on a high note. Beyond the team's resounding World Cup victory, Kohli's individual brilliance shone through as he clinched the Player of the Match award for his commanding 76-run innings under immense pressure. It epitomised Kohli's enduring impact in international cricket, where he has consistently risen to the highest occasion with his exemplary skills and ability to soak in the pressure.

