Rohit Sharma hints at T20i comeback, fans intrigued

Rohit Sharma had a dream end to his T20I career. He led India to the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados, slammed the ground in euphoria, planted the tri-colour on the ground, lifted the trophy and very casually announced his retirement from the format.

Rohit's announcement came shortly after another Indian superstar, Virat Kohli had revealed about his decision to retire from T20I cricket, going out as India's leading run-scorer and century-hitter in the format.

But is Rohit going to pull off a Shahid Afridi? Is the India captain planning on coming out of the retirement he announced just over a month ago? The internet is buzzing after Rohit passed certain remarks on the eve of the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo. Rohit, who is set to play his first 50-overs match for India since the 2023 World Cup final, said – albeit jokingly – that he still feels rested from T20Is and will be called up whenever a big tournament – in this case the 2026 T20 World Cup or the 2025 Asia Cup in India – will be played.

This is what I feel like till now. I felt like I've been rested for the T20s, like it used to happen earlier and there will be a big tournament coming up and we have to get ready to T20s again. Still feel it is like that. So I don't think I'm completely out of the format," Rohit said on Thursday.

Sure enough, Rohit said all of this in jest, but fans are hopeful that Rohit, who is most likely targeting the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, may not have hung his boots just yet. It's a different thing that if Rohit decides to take a retirement U-turn and play the next T20 World Cup, he would be 39 by the time, but the internet has pretty much gone into a frenzy ever since the skipper made the comments.