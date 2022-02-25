Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-scorer in T20Is

Sports

Hindustan Times
25 February, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 11:28 am

Related News

Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-scorer in T20Is

Before the start of the ongoing T20 International, Rohit needed 37 runs to tick off the milestone. He is now the top run-getter in the shortest format, while Sachin Tendulkar tops the list in Tests and ODI cricket as well.

Hindustan Times
25 February, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 11:28 am
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 2, 2019 India&#039;s Rohit Sharma celebrates his century. Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 2, 2019 India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his century. Reuters

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday added one more feather in his already illustrious cap as he became the leading run-scorer in T20 Internationals.

The 34-year-old achieved the feat during the T20I series opener between India and Sri Lanka at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Rohit surpassed Martin Guptill and Virat Kohli en route to the milestone. Guptill and Kohli have scored 3299 and 3296 runs respectively in the shortest format of the game. Rohit surpassed Guptill's tally in 115 innings.

Before the start of the ongoing T20 International, Rohit needed 37 runs to tick off the milestone. He is now the top run-getter in the shortest format, while Sachin Tendulkar tops the list in Tests and ODI cricket as well.

Put to bat first, Rohit and Ishan Kishan steered India to a brisk start, scoring 58 runs in the first six overs. Ishan also redeemed himself after a mediocre outing in the previous assignment against the West Indies. The left-handed opener notched up his second T20I fifty before the Indian opening pair added a century stand.

Rohit also has a chance to lead India to their best-ever winning streak in T20 Internationals. A win in the series opener would be India's 10th consecutive T20I win.

Rohit last week was named as the Test skipper as he took charge of the Indian team across all three formats. His appointment as the leader came after Virat Kohli's shock exit from the role after India's Test series defeat in South Africa.

"It is a huge honour and it is always a great feeling to be captaining India in all three formats. I have a lot of challenges to look forward to, once the opportunity came through, I was glad and very happy to be captaining the team," said Rohit during a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

"We have a solid bunch of guys, so looking forward to leading them onto the park and seeing what we can create on the field."

Cricket

Rohit Sharma / India Cricket Team / T20I Cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

2h | Food
Photo: Noor A Alam

BBQ Bangladesh: A chicken lovers’ utopia

3h | Food
Ukrainian service members walk with M141 Bunker Defeat Munition weapons supplied by the United States during drills at the International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv in the Lviv region, Ukraine, February 4, 2022. Photo: Reuters

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Russo-Ukrainian war: Red harvest of expansionism and failed diplomacy

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

1d | Videos
Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

1d | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

1d | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused