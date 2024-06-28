Rohit says struggling Kohli 'saving it for the final'

AFP
28 June, 2024, 09:20 am
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 09:26 am





AFP
28 June, 2024, 09:20 am
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 09:26 am
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

India captain Rohit Sharma suggested fellow star batsman Virat Kohli's run-drought could well end in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa after his opening partner fell cheaply once again on Thursday.

Kohli's run of low scores at the tournament continued when he was dismissed for just nine in a semi-final win against defending champions England in Guyana.

He pulled Reece Topley for six but two balls later the left-arm paceman bowled Kohli as he knocked over the leg stump.

Former captain Kohli, 35, has now scored just 75 runs in seven innings this tournament at an average of 10.71.

But Rohit was convinced it would not be long before Kohli, one of the outstanding batsmen of his generation, was back to his best.

"Virat is a quality player," he said. "Any player can go through that. We understand his class. When you have played for 15 years, form is never a problem. He's probably saving it for the final."

Rohit, by contrast, has scored 248 runs, including three fifties, at an average of over 41 at the tournament.

And on Thursday his 57 which followed a blistering 92 against Australia last time out was the cornerstone of India's 171-7.

That total proved far too many for England as India won by 68 runs after the title-holders collapsed to 103 all out, with spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel doing the bulk of the damage.

India will now face South Africa in Saturday's final in Barbados, with the match at the Kensington Oval a clash of the tournament's two unbeaten teams.

"We've been very calm," said Rohit, also the skipper when India suffered an agonising loss on home soil to Australia in last year's 50-over World Cup final.

"We understand the occasion of the final. It's important we stay composed, because that helps you make good decisions. We have been very steady, calm, and that has been the key for us.

"We'll try our best. All I can hope is to put in another good show come the final."

