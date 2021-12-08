Rohit replaces Rahane as Test deputy in India's squad for SA tour

The BCCI on Wednesday announced an 18-member Test squad for India's upcoming tour of South Africa. Headlining the announcement is Rohit Sharma, who has been handed the vice-captaincy role. Former VC Ajinkya Rahane, whose place was in grave danger following a poor run in the longest format, has been picked but only as a player.

Hanuma Vihari, who was snubbed from the New Zealand series, has been recalled following his impressive outings during the India A Tour against South Africa A.

Moreover, star opener KL Rahul, who was ruled out of the NZ Tests just before the first day of the 1st Test due to a niggle, is also set to make his return.

India had rested some of their key players like Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shardul Thakur for the previous series. All three players have also been named in the jumbo touring squad.

Jayant Yadav and Shreyas Iyer, for their fruitful outings against the Kiwis, have been rewarded with a tick on the plane to the African nation as well.

The BCCI, in an official statement, revealed that star India players in Shubman Gill Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel have been left out as they are nursing injuries.

The following players were not available for selection due to injuries and are currently undergoing rehabilitation: Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar," said BCCI in an official release.

In another mega announcement, the board confirmed the appointment of Rohit Sharma as the permanent T20I and ODI captain.

The statement read: "The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward."

Squad

Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma(vc), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(wk), Wriddhiman Saha(wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

Standby Players

Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.