Rohit praises 'superb' Kohli after series win over West Indies

Sports

Hindustan Times
25 July, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 11:50 am

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Ticking all the right boxes in their away tour to the Caribbean, Rohit Sharma and Co. kickstarted Team India's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) campaign with a series win over the West Indies. The Virat Kohli-starrer played out a frustrating draw with the hosts in the 2nd Test of the series decider on Monday. 

With the second and final Test ending in a stalemate, Rohit's men wrapped up the series 1-0 to retain the top spot in the WTC standings.

In a match where skipper Rohit spearheaded India's ultra-aggressive style of playing the longest format with his fastest half-century, run-machine Kohli slammed his 29th Test century to give the visitors an edge over the Men from the Caribbean. Kohli's scintillating knock powered Team India to a massive 1st innings total of 438 at Queen's Park Oval. The 34-year-old brought up his 76th international century with a cover drive against Shannon Gabriel in the recently concluded encounter between India and the West Indies.

Reflecting on India's series win over the West Indies, skipper Rohit gave a special mention to Kohli, who led the batting charge of the visitors. Rohit was talking about Ishan Kishan's crucial cameo in the 2nd innings when the Indian skipper namedropped Kohli. 

"In Test matches, you need guys who stabilise the innings like what Virat did, he played superbly. You need the mixture of everything. We have depth, we have got variety. We are in the right place. It's about getting the job done. I always believe in getting better as a team. I said after the WTC final as well. We've played consistent cricket. That's what we are looking at. We want to focus on all three aspects of the game," Rohit said during the post-match ceremony.

Kohli's first overseas Test ton since 2018 arrived in his record-setting 500th international match for Team India. The former India skipper got himself on level terms with legendary Australian batter Don Bradman. Kohli and Bradman notched up 29 Test tons each in their respective careers. The batting icon also surpassed Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on the elite list of batters with the most centuries in the West Indies. The senior batter of Team India became the fifth-highest run-getter for the Asian giants in the 2nd Test against the West Indies.

Cricket

Virat Kohli / West Indies Cricket Team / India Cricket Team

