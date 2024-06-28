Rohit overtakes Babar to become most successful T20I captain

Rohit overtakes Babar to become most successful T20I captain

Rohit Sharma overtook Babar Azam for a huge captaincy record as India defeated England in the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

India were at their best in Guyana, as they defeated defending champions England in their T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final fixture. The win saw India book their place in the final, where they will face South Africa.

With the win, Rohit Sharma also became the most successful T20I skipper with 49 wins, overtaking Pakistan captain Babar Azam (48) for most wins as T20I skipper. 

The result saw India maintain their second-longest winning streaks in T20Is, bagging their 11th win (from December 2023 to June 2024). The previous best is 12 wins between November 2021 to February 2022. 

Meanwhile, finalists South Africa lead with the most wins in a single T20 World Cup edition, with 8* this year, India are second with 7*.

India won the toss and opted to bat in the rain-hit match. A half-century by Rohit (57 off 39 balls) saw India reach 171/7 in 20 overs, setting a target of 172 runs. Meanwhile, Chris Jordan took three wickets for England.

