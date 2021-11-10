Rohit to lead India in T20 series against NZ, Rahul named deputy

10 November, 2021, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 02:06 pm

10 November, 2021, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 02:06 pm
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 2, 2019 India&#039;s Rohit Sharma celebrates his century. Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 2, 2019 India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his century. Reuters

Opener Rohit Sharma will succeed Virat Kohli as India's T20 captain when they take on New Zealand in a three-match Twenty20 series at home this month as the country's cricket board (BCCI) announced a 16-man squad on Tuesday.

Fellow opener KL Rahul has been named Rohit's deputy.

Kohli had stepped down as captain in the run-up to the T20 World Cup, where India failed to make the semi-finals following two early losses to Pakistan and New Zealand.

Kohli has been rested against the Kiwis along with pacemen Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

The selectors have made a number of changes to the squad that featured in the United Arab Emirates, bringing in the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel, while dropping all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

The first T20 is scheduled for Jaipur on Nov. 17 followed by games in Ranchi on Nov. 19 and Kolkata on Nov. 21.

 

Squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj

