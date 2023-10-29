Rohit hits 86 but England restrict India to 229-9

Rohit Sharma scored 86 but England kept India to 229-9 batting first against England on a tricky Lucknow pitch in the ongoing World Cup.

David Willey, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood - all were among wickets for the visiting side.

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl first at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium on Sunday. This made it the first time that India will bat first in this tournament and Rohit Sharma said that they were going to do that anyway.

Both sides made no changes to their elevens. Rohit Sharma got India off to a good start as usual despite David Willey starting off with a maiden first up.

Chris Woakes then got an early breakthrough for England, cleaning up Shubman Gill.

That brought out Virat Kohli, chasing a record-equalling 49th ODI ton, into the middle at the end of the fourth over. He didn't last too long though, falling to David Willey for a nine-ball duck, his first this year in ODI cricket and first ever in the World Cup.

Shreyas Iyer fell soon thereafter bringing KL Rahul into the middle to give Rohit company.

The pair led a recovery for the hosts with Rohit doing the bulk of scoring. On the way, he crossed 18,000 international runs and scored another half-century as well.

The stand ended on 91 with Rahul falling to Willey in the 31st over. Suryakumar Yadav (49 off 47) then came in and put up 33 for the fifth wicket with Rohit but the latter fell 13 runs short of his century.

Ravindra Jadeja left soon therafter and SKY was now left to try and provide India with a good finish while batting with the long tail.