Rohit heaps praise on bowlers' 'grit' after Pakistan rout

Sports

AFP
14 October, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2023, 09:57 pm

Related News

Rohit heaps praise on bowlers' 'grit' after Pakistan rout

However, he insisted his bowlers had been key after Pakistan collapsed from 155-2 to 191 all out.

AFP
14 October, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2023, 09:57 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

India skipper Rohit Sharma heaped praise on his bowlers' "grit" for inspiring Saturday's seven-wicket World Cup rout of old rivals Pakistan.

Rohit smashed a 63-ball 86 with six fours and six sixes as India chased down their 192-run target with 117 balls to spare.

However, he insisted his bowlers had been key after Pakistan collapsed from 155-2 to 191 all out.

"There is no doubt about it that the bowlers set up the game for us again today. It was a great effort," said Rohit.

"I don't think it was a 190 pitch. At one stage we were looking at 270-280 but they came back and showed grit and that says a lot about the guys."

Man of the match Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja all took two wickets each.

India now sit on top of the 10-nation table after three wins in three games.

Pakistan are fourth with two wins and one defeat.

"We pride ourselves on whoever gets the ball doing the job for us. It can be someone's day. It can't be everybody's every day," added Rohit.

"My job as a captain is important there to read the conditions and who is the best guy to trouble the batsman."

He added: "All in all it is looking good, and I want to keep my fingers crossed. We don't want to get too excited or get too low, we want to stay balanced."

Saturday's win was an eighth for India in eight World Cup meetings with Pakistan stretching back to their first clash at the 1992 tournament.

"I've said it quite a few times now, this was an opposition we wanted to play against because we want to play quality opposition," said Rohit.

"Every opposition we come up against in this tournament is quality and can beat you on any particular day."

Babar Azam, who top scored for Pakistan with 50 before his team collapsed, admitted the middle order and opening bowlers under-performed.

"We started well. We were playing normally but then we had a collapse in the middle order. We did not finish well," said Azam.

"Not good for us. The way we started, we were targeting 280 or 290 but the collapse cost us so our total is not good."

Azam said with such a low total to defend, he needed his fast bowlers to fire from the start.

As it was, India reached 50 in 40 balls and 100 off 83.

"With the new ball, we were not up to the mark. If we had been, it might have been a different ball game," said Azam who hailed counterpart Rohit.

"The way Rohit played, it was an outstanding innings. After that we were just trying to take wickets to try and win the match."

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma / India Cricket Team / Pakistan Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

13h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

13h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

14h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

28m | TBS SPORTS
There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

2h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

1h | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

6h | TBS World