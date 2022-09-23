Rohit, Axar lift India in eight-overs-a-side game against Australia

A wet outfield forced the second T20I between India and Australia to start only after a two-hour delay and it was reduced to an eight-overs a side contest.

While Axar Patel (2/13) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/23) kept a check on the Australian innings, Matthew Wade led Australia to a total of 90/5 in their eight overs with a sensational 43 not out off 20.

India needed to chase down a steep target of 91 in just eight overs to level the series. Captain Rohit Sharma anchored the Indian chase with a brilliant knock despite the wickets falling at the other end.

Rohit was unbeaten on 46 off 20 and his boundary off the last ball of the penultimate over had India chasing nine off the last over. Dinesh Karthik then finished off in style with a six and a four off Daniel Sams as India chased the total with four balls to spare.

With the six-wicket win, India levelled the three-match series 1-1 with the series decider taking place in Hyderabad on Sunday.