Roger Federer finally opens up on Nadal's history-extending French Open feat

Sports

Hindustan Times
12 June, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 02:14 pm

Related News

Roger Federer finally opens up on Nadal's history-extending French Open feat

"Now Rafa won the French Open 14 times. That's unbelievable. I was happy for him that he did it again. Hats off to Rafa. After the 10th, and 11th time, I already thought, 'This can't be'. He keeps raising the bar. It's gigantic."

Hindustan Times
12 June, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 02:14 pm
Roger Federer finally opens up on Nadal&#039;s history-extending French Open feat

A week after Rafael Nadal's history-extending feat at the Roland Garros, Roger Federer finally reacted to the Spaniard's 14th French Open haul. Federer's no social media post on Nadal's achievement left fans surprised but in an interview on Saturday, the Swiss maestro opened up on the "unbelievable and gigantic" feat. 

Beating his apprentice Casper Ruud in straight sets on court Philippe Chatrier last Sunday, Nadal lifted his 14th French Open title and a second major in 2022 after a stupendous run to his second Australian Open title in January. The title in Roland Garros also took Nadal (22) two clear of Federer and Novak Djokovic in the all-time Grand Slam list. 

Back in 2009, Federer had surpassed tennis legend Pete Sampras' career tally of 14 Grand Slams to become the first man in Open Era to win 15 majors. What amazed Federer about Nadal's feat is that the Spaniard now has as many titles at the French Open as Sampras' career Slam haul.

"In general, it's just unbelievable what Rafa has achieved," Federer told Tages-Anzeiger in an interview. "The record of Pete Sampras, which I beat, was 14 Grand Slam titles.

"Now Rafa won the French Open 14 times. That's unbelievable. I was happy for him that he did it again. Hats off to Rafa. After the 10th, and 11th time, I already thought, 'This can't be'. He keeps raising the bar. It's gigantic."

Earlier, Federer's coach Ivan Ljubicic had made a special request to French Open a day after Nadal's incredible achievement, a tweet that later went viral all over social media with tennis fans calling for the same.

"Not many PLAYED 14 @rolandgarros tournaments. He won it 14 times. There is no word to describe this feat. Don't think good old Phillippe would mind if his court changes the name to Rafael Nadal - statue is not enough," he had tweeted.

Others

Rafael Nadal / Roger Federer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When it comes to colour code, Zubaida loves to experiment with the diversity of colour palettes. Photo: Courtesy

Zubaida Faiza Clothing: Where royalty meets contemporary fashion

4h | Mode
Jewellery: 6 Yards Story. Photos: Courtesy

Your guide to choosing the best jewellery for your outfit

3h | Mode
Bangladesh finally committed to eliminating child labour. But can we actually do it?

Bangladesh finally committed to eliminating child labour. But can we actually do it?

6h | Panorama
With improvement in technology and recipe creation, millet production may well eventually become a pillar in global food security. Photo: Reuters

What are millets and can they help create global food security?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where to seek mental health care

Where to seek mental health care

4h | Videos
Putin compares himself with Peter the Great

Putin compares himself with Peter the Great

4h | Videos
Salman Khan threatened by real-life gangster

Salman Khan threatened by real-life gangster

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

CU graffiti – Through art we feel

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended