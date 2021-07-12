Roger Federer congratulates Novak Djokovic on winning 20th career grand slam

Sports

Hindustan Times
12 July, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 12:46 pm

Related News

Roger Federer congratulates Novak Djokovic on winning 20th career grand slam

The Swiss ace, who was looking for his 21st slam at Wimbledon lost in the quarterfinal. On Sunday Federer took to Twitter to congratulate Djokovic.

Hindustan Times
12 July, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 12:46 pm
Photo: ATP
Photo: ATP

Novak Djokovic fulfilled a long standing goal of his, when he beat Italian Matteo Berrettini to win the men's singles title at Wimbledon for the 6th time in his career on Sunday. With this victory Djokovic equalled the record of most grand slam titles won by a male player, which was earlier jointly held by his great rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Now all three players have 20 grand slam titles in their career. As Djokovic said in his post match interaction, both Federer and Nadal pushed the Serbian to improve his game and reach a point where he started winning important matches against these two opponents.

Djokovic has forever been chasing Federer and Nadal and it was a great achievement for the Serbian to draw level. The Serbian is the youngest of the three players, and is almost six years younger than Federer, which means he might have a great chance to surpass Federer eventually.

The Swiss ace, who was looking for his 21st slam at the Wimbledon lost in the quarter final. On Sunday Federer took to Twitter to congratulate Djokovic.

"Congrats Novak on your 20th major. I'm proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done!" Federer wrote.

The year 2021 is turning out to be a hugely successful one for Djokovic, who has now won all three slams this year and is on course to complete a calendar slam if he wins the US Open. This will also put him ahead of his two rivals in the all-time list.

An Olympic gold is also on the agenda for Djokovic, something that Federer doesn't have. Nadal won the Olympic gold medal in 2008, while the next two were won by Britain's Andy Murray.

Others

Tennis / wimbledon / Roger Federer / Novak Djokovic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

18h | Videos
TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

18h | Videos
TBS Sports: Copa brings int'l galore to Messi's empty room

TBS Sports: Copa brings int'l galore to Messi's empty room

18h | Videos
Mirikadim's white cow: Old Dhaka dweller's first choice

Mirikadim's white cow: Old Dhaka dweller's first choice

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident