Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or award

Spain international Rodri Hernandez secured his first Ballon d'Or on Monday, 28 October, in Paris following a remarkable season at Manchester City, where he was a cornerstone of Pep Guardiola's squad.

His outstanding performances at the Etihad Stadium were pivotal, but his contributions to Spain's success at Euro 2024 in Germany were equally significant.

Rodri has emerged as one of the most influential and crucial players in the football world over the past year. Despite some critics questioning the idea of a defensive midfielder winning the Ballon d'Or, the 28-year-old has proven his worth time and again with his performances for both Manchester City and Spain. His absence has often forced Pep Guardiola to alter his tactics, underscoring his importance on the pitch.

While Rodri may not have been among the top favourites for the ultimate individual accolade in 2024, his achievements in the 2022/23 season were extraordinary. He played a vital role in Manchester City's treble-winning campaign, securing the FA Cup, Premier League, and Champions League titles. His exceptional play often goes unnoticed, much like his accomplishments last season.

Rodri was instrumental in Manchester City's historic fourth consecutive Premier League title and their victories in the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup. He also played a key role in the club's journey to the FA Cup final, which they lost to rivals Manchester United.

However, his crowning achievement last season was helping Spain win the Euro 2024 trophy in Germany. The former Atletico Madrid player was central to coach Luis de la Fuente's strategy, alongside standout players such as Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal. Rodri's exceptional performances earned him the title of the tournament's best player by UEFA.

"Today is not a victory for me, it is for Spanish football, for so many players who have not won it and have deserved it, like (Andres) Iniesta, Xavi (Hernandez), Iker (Casillas), Sergio Busquets, so many others. It is for Spanish football and for the figure of the midfielder," Rodri said on stage at the ceremony.

"Today many friends have written to me and have told me that football has won, for giving visibility to so many midfielders who have a job in the shadows and today it is coming to light.'

"I'm a regular guy with values, who studies, who tries to do things right and doesn't try to follow the stereotypes and even so I have been able to get to the top, and it is thanks to all of you.

Despite contributing 26 goals – 12 goals and 14 assists – last term, which might seem modest for a key player at both club and national levels, his intelligence and maturity on the field make his teams virtually unbeatable.

Currently sidelined with a long-term injury and attending the Ballon d'Or ceremony on crutches, Rodri's humility and hard work are evident in his latest accolade.