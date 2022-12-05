Robinson, Anderson produce bowling masterclass after Stokes' bold declaration to give England famous win

TBS Report
05 December, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 06:56 pm

Robinson, Anderson produce bowling masterclass after Stokes' bold declaration to give England famous win

It was just England's Test third win in Pakistan and also the highest-scoring Test ever producing a result. Pakistan's 579 in the first innings was the third-highest Test total in a losing cause.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

England brought life to the Rawalpindi Test on a lifeless surface by a bold declaration from Ben Stokes and they eventually emerged victorious by 74 runs after an ebbed and flowed day of cricket. Ollie Robinson and James Anderson produced an absolute masterclass of bowling to script a famous win. 

England toiled hard for wickets but managed only one in the extended 135-minute session, when pacer James Anderson had opener Imam-ul-Haq caught down the leg side by keeper Ollie Pope for 48.

It was Anderson again to England's rescue as he got Rizwan (46) out to open the floodgates. Shakeel's resistance ended a few overs later when Ollie Robinson had him caught at short cover. He made 76.

Then there was another 116-ball partnership between Agha Salman and Azhar Ali who had to retire hurt earlier. Pakistan were getting closer to avoid defeat. But Salman was trapped in front by Robinson and the dismissal set up an intriguing final hour.

Robinson struck again to dismiss Pakistan's last recognised batter Azhar (40) and Anderson struck twice in the same over as England scented victory.

Naseem Shah and Mohammad Ali survived 53 deliveries. Probably a couple of overs more would have seen them save the match but Jack Leach trapped Shah lbw to give England the win.

England scored a record 657 in their first innings before dismissing Pakistan for 579.

The mammoth scoring prompted severe criticism of the Rawalpindi pitch, but the Test sprang to life after England batted briskly in their second innings before declaring at 264-7 on Sunday to set up an intriguing final day.

