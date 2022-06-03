Robin James Das: The first British Bangladeshi in England's Test team

Robin James Das became the first British Bangladeshi to play a Test match for the England national team.

He came on as a substitute fielder in the first Test between England and New Zealand, which started at Lord's on Thursday (June 2).

Robin is the son of Mridul Kanti Das, a well-known face in London's Bangladeshi community.

Mridul's house is in Ukilpara of Sunamganj city of Bangladesh.

Even though he came on as a substitute and that too for a short time, there was no end to the excitement among the expatriates about Robin.

The people of Sunamganj have also been filled with joy with Robin taking the field.

When Robin came on he was the third substitute fielder as bowler Matthew Potts got injured while bowling.

England captain Ben Stokes finished Potts' unfinished over.

At the end of that over Stuart Broad, who was out of the field to rest, returned to the field and Robin got up.

Robin's name was not even in the 13-man England squad for the New Zealand series but the team management asked him to come on the field in case of emergency.

According to Robin's family sources, Robin was born in Leytonstone, England and attended Brentwood School.

He played county cricket for Sussex in England.

Jewel Raj, an expatriate journalist from the United Kingdom, shared on social media Facebook a video of Robin on the field.

This scene has become part of history as Robin Das became the youngest boy to play for the England national team at Lord's.

Saylehin Chowdhury, a researcher from Baisindha Haor in Sunamganj was very happy with Robin's involvement in the Test match: "It is a matter of pride for us. I hope to see him play regularly in the original XI soon. Good luck to him."

Father Mridul Kanti Das said that he is happy with his son's achievement, but he has a chance to go further.