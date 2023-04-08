Robbers attempt to invade Messi's home in Barcelona

In the outskirts of Barcelona, in the municipality of Castelldefels, two hooded individuals attempted to break into Lionel Messi's home.

The security camera footage from the house showed how they broke into the house, went outside, and leaped over a wall.

According to Carlos Qulez, a journalist for the Spanish channel Antena 3, the attempted robbery would have occurred at 2:23 a.m. (local time) from where the hooded men were "loitering" through the garden of the house. They tried to force open the doors, windows, balcony, and gate of the Argentine captain's garage, but they were unable to do so because of the "extraordinary" security measures put in place for this kind of situation.

When the attackers had been gone for two to three minutes, they had left through the same entrance, and the police had arrived shortly after.

They spent six million euros on the purchase and numerous renovations of this 10,000 square meter home in 2010 when Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo bought it. They resided there until the turbulent transfer to PSG in 2021.

It is a three-story house with basic furnishings, views of the Garraf mountains and the Mediterranean Sea, a terrace, a swimming pool, a football field, and a paddle court.