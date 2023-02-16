'Road Runner' Adeyemi lauded by Dortmund coach after win over Chelsea at Champions League

Karim Adeyemi earned comparisons to the cartoon character Road Runner on Wednesday after the speedy Borussia Dortmund forward left Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez in the dust to score a brilliant solo goal in their 1-0 Champions League win.

Adeyemi broke from inside his own half and sprinted more than 60 metres before slotting home to give Dortmund a win in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

"Meep Meep! And then he goes," Dortmund coach Edin Terzic told BT Sport when asked to describe the 21-year-old's goal.

"This is the quality of Karim.

"It was a corner kick and we defended it quite well. It was a dangerous situation but then when you see his acceleration... his first touch was there to accelerate the game.

"If you are quick like this then it is going to be very tough for every defence. It was a great goal and very important as it was the winning goal."

Dortmund, who are on a seven-match winning streak in all competitions, travel to London for the return leg on 7 March.