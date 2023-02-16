'Road Runner' Adeyemi lauded by Dortmund coach after win over Chelsea at Champions League

Sports

Reuters
16 February, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 01:07 pm

Related News

'Road Runner' Adeyemi lauded by Dortmund coach after win over Chelsea at Champions League

Adeyemi broke from inside his own half and sprinted more than 60 metres before slotting home to give Dortmund a win in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

Reuters
16 February, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 01:07 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Karim Adeyemi earned comparisons to the cartoon character Road Runner on Wednesday after the speedy Borussia Dortmund forward left Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez in the dust to score a brilliant solo goal in their 1-0 Champions League win.

Adeyemi broke from inside his own half and sprinted more than 60 metres before slotting home to give Dortmund a win in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

"Meep Meep! And then he goes," Dortmund coach Edin Terzic told BT Sport when asked to describe the 21-year-old's goal.

"This is the quality of Karim.

"It was a corner kick and we defended it quite well. It was a dangerous situation but then when you see his acceleration... his first touch was there to accelerate the game.

"If you are quick like this then it is going to be very tough for every defence. It was a great goal and very important as it was the winning goal."

Dortmund, who are on a seven-match winning streak in all competitions, travel to London for the return leg on 7 March. 

Football

UEFA Champions League / Borussia Dortmund

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ruddy Shelduck. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Wooded savannah on the Ganges sandbars: A hidden wildlife paradise

4h | Earth
The government has reasoned that the average superstore customer is comparatively more solvent than those at grocery shops and the VAT imposed should not be an issue. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why are we paying taxes twice when we shop at supershops?

6h | Panorama
It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

2d | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Traditional fish fair at Ichamati Bank of Bogra

Traditional fish fair at Ichamati Bank of Bogra

1h | TBS Stories
Why BPL's prize money is so low?

Why BPL's prize money is so low?

4h | TBS SPORTS
Know the features of Lenovo 12 generation

Know the features of Lenovo 12 generation

4h | Tech Talk
Bidyanondo’s store for plastic free St Martin

Bidyanondo’s store for plastic free St Martin

18h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

5
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike

6
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar