Rizwan, Waseem star as Pakistan prevail in Christchurch against below average Bangladesh

Bangladesh put on yet another below average batting performance against Pakistan to succumb to a 21-run defeat in the first game of the New Zealand tri-nation series in Christchurch.

Mohammad Rizwan's 21st T20I fifty and Shan Masood's handy 31 helped Pakistan reach 167 for five after 20 overs. In reply, Litton Das was the only batter from the top six who looked in good touch but his knock was never going to be enough.

Pakistan didn't lose any wicket in the powerplay but once again failed to make good use of the field restrictions. They were 43 for none after six overs. Rizwan could have been dismissed in the fourth over itself had Sabbir Rahman not missed a straightforward run out opportunity.

Nurul brought Mehidy Hasan Miraz on in the 8th over and he immediately made an impact. Babar Azam top-edged a sweep and Mustafizur Rahman took an easy catch at short fine leg.

Shan Masood (31 off 22) had a tough start but made up for the initial dot balls with four fours and a six before Nasum Ahmed got rid of him.

Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Asif Ali returned quickly but it was once again Rizwan (78 off 50) who headlined Pakistan's progress in the first innings.

The spinners - Miraz, Mosaddek Hossain and Nasum - fared very well. Taskin was exceptional, picking up two for 25 in his four overs. Mustafizur and Hasan's economy rates were on the higher side. Mustafizur was the most expensive bowler, giving away 48 off his quota of four overs.

In reply, Bangladesh got off to a timid start as they hit only three boundaries in the powerplay, losing both the openers - Miraz and Sabbir. Litton Das and Afif Hossain added 50 off 40 balls before the former slog-swept one to Haider Ali at deep backward square leg boundary. Litton scored 35 off 26.

Bangladesh then lost Mosaddek (0 off 1) and Afif (25 off 23) and captain Nurul Hasan (8 off 9) in quick succession and Pakistan tightened their grip in the match.

Yasir Ali, in at seven, smashed some lusty blows but Bangladesh fell short by 21 runs. He finished with 42 not out off 21 with the help of five fours and two sixes.

Mohammad Waseem picked up three wickets for Pakistan. Nawaz also got a couple.