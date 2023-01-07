Rizwan after Sarfaraz wins player-of-the-series award: 'Feels like I've won it'

There were reports of an ongoing tussle in Pakistan cricket team between former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and Muhammad Rizwan for the wicketkeeper's position. In September 2022, former Pakistan cricketer Sikander Bakht had made a bombshell revelation stating that Rizwan had said that he wouldn't let Sarfaraz return to the Pakistan team. 

But in a turn of fate, the former Pakistan captain got a chance to play after a long gap, in the first Test match against New Zealand in December 2022. Sarfaraz grabbed the opportunity with both hands as he slammed 86 off 153 balls in the first innings then.

While Sarfaraz got the chance to play in both Tests against New Zealand, Rizwan was benched in both games. Interestingly, the former Pakistan captain emerged as the Player of the Series too, announcing his strong candidature over Rizwan whose batting form dipped in recent times. Sarfaraz hammered 335 runs at an incredible average of 83.75 in the two Tests and was the highest run-getter in the series too.

But it seems Rizwan is unfazed by the terrific performance by the 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batter. In a great gesture of sportsmanship and team spirit, he took to Twitter on Friday and congratulated Sarfaraz for being adjudged Player of the Series after his ton and half-century in the second Test against New Zealand.

"Brilliant knock by Saifi bhai again. This is what hardwork and belief in Allah get you. Mujhe Saifi bhai k Man of the Series hone se aisi hi khushi jase ye mujhe mila ho. Balnk yaqeenan us se bhi zada. Khush rahain @SarfarazA_54 bhai," posted Rizwan.

However, Sarfaraz has not been named in the squad for the three-match ODI series vs New Zealand. Adding to the entire episode, interim chief selector Shahid Afridi announced in a press conference "I'm very happy that Saifi(Sarfaraz Ahmed) has made a comeback and given such an amazing performance, but Mohammad Rizwan is available and he is our main wicket-keeper in both T20Is and ODIs."

"God forbid if Rizwan gets injured or if he's tired, we'll then consider other options. Let's not mix someone's Test performance with that of limited overs," added Afridi.

