'Riyad bhai and Mushfiq bhai are important part of our T20 side, they know about their responsibilities'

22 August, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 04:18 pm

Tigers' T20I skipper Shakib Al Hasan said that Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad are a very important part of Bangladesh's T20 side. He also mentioned that the latter duo are well aware of their responsibilities and know what their challenges are going forward.

"The fact is that they are two very important parts of this system. They are aware of it, they know what the responsibility is, and they know what their challenges are. They know exactly what situation they are in. I have nothing different to say here. After playing for so long, they are well aware of the whole situation. We also know what we expect from them which I said is a very important part of the team," said Shakib.

It is known that Mushfiq will be behind the stumps during the Asia Cup and Shakib said that this will make his life easier.

"As far as wicketkeeping is concerned, if he does that, my life will be much easier. Time is very short in T20. I can't concentrate on every fielder from my position, he can help me in this regard and change fielding angles very easily," he added. 

Much has been talked about changing Bangladesh's T20 side in recent days. Shakib believes the players are well aware of their responsibilities and they don't need to be taught the basics since they've played international cricket for some time now.

"Everyone has played a lot of cricket and those who play international cricket have their own ideas on how to win the games. I think everyone will try from their place. There is nothing special to say about it."

"We are not students of class four-five who have to be taught the basics. We are not really there," Shakib concluded.

